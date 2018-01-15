Mychan to Replace Joly at 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star

January 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles
News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced today that forward Jesse Mychan will replace Michael Joly at the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, following Joly's recall to the AHL's San Antonio Rampage on Saturday. Mychan has posted 12 goals, eight assists and 68 penalty minutes in 31 games this season.
The 25 year-old has notched 78 goals, 53 assists and 135 penalty minutes in 183 total contests with Colorado, after making his pro debut with the Eagles during the 2012-13 season. Mychan finished the 2015-16 season tied for the league lead in goal-scoring with 32 goals on the year. He would follow that up by collecting 23 goals and 14 assists through 34 games with Colorado during the 2016-17 season.
Mychan made his return to Colorado after beginning the 2017-18 season overseas with HC Innsbruck of the EBEL, notching two points in five games. In addition, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native has registered six points in nine games with the Ravensburg Towerstars of the DEL2 and 21 points in 37 games with the Cardiff Devils of the EIHL.
In addition to his experience in both the ECHL and in Europe, Mychan has also seen action in 10 AHL contests with the Portland Pirates, San Jose Barracuda and most recently the San Antonio Rampage.
The Eagles return to action when they travel to Intrust Bank Arena to take on the Wichita Thunder on Saturday, January 20th at 6:05pm MT.
