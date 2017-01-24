Mychan Departs for Opportunity in Europe

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced Tuesday that forward Jesse Mychan has accepted a contract to play for Ravensburg of the DEL2 in Germany for the remainder of the 2016-17 regular season. The Eagles will retain Mychan's future ECHL rights.

"We understand Jesse's decision to leave the Eagles organization for a significantly higher remuneration," said Eagles general manager Chris Stewart. "We will move forward knowing that we have a tremendous group of players in our dressing room and we will have several impact players returning from injury in the very near future. Fans can rest assured that we will do whatever it takes to put together a very strong line-up as we move into the second half of the season and toward the playoffs."

Mychan has collected 23 goals and 14 assists through 34 games this season with Colorado. In total, the 24 year-old has posted 66 goals and 43 assists in 151 games with Colorado.

The Eagles return to action when they host the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday, January 25th at 7:05pm MT.

