Muzito-Bagenda Receives AHL Call
February 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Buffalo Sabres and American Hockey League's (AHL) Rochester Americans, have announced that forward Daniel Muzito-Bagenda has been recalled by the Americans.
A native of Umea, SWE, Muzito-Bagenda has appeared in 33 games with the Cyclones this season and is tied for fourth on the team in scoring with 10 goals and 23 assists for 33 points. He has points in 12 of his last 14 games played, accounting for seven goals and 14 assists in that span, which included an 11 game pointstreak from January 20-February 10 where he totaled six goals and 14 helpers.
Muzito-Bagenda appeared in 61 games last season for Rochester, accounting for nine goals and six assists in 61 games, along with 45 minutes in penalties. The 6-1, 198-pound winger spent 2015-16 with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he skated in 63 games and totaled 37 points (20g, 17a) along with 36 penalty minutes.
Prior to coming to North America, Muzito-Bagenda skated with the MODO Hockey program for three seasons, appearing with their J18 and J20 clubs. He has also appeared internationally for Sweden in the U17 and U18 World Junior Championships.
