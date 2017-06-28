MUSTANGS TAKE SERIES OPENER OVER OSPREY

News Release

MISSOULA, Montana - The Billings Mustangs (6-3) opened their four-game series with the Missoula Osprey (3-6) with a 10-5 win on Tuesday in front of 1,572 fans at Ogren Park Allegiance Field in Missoula.

Matt Blandino made his second start of the season for the Mustangs. The right-hander gave up nine runs, six of which were earned, on 12 hits in four innings of work.

The Osprey took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning off Blandino. Ryan Grotjohn singled to score the first run of the game and Gavin Stupienski hit a two-run homerun in his first Pioneer League at-bat. Stupienski finished 2-for-3 with a double and a homerun.

Billings' first runs came in the third. Alejo Lopez homered to begin the inning. Zeke White tripled right behind him and scored on a Carlos Rivero bunt single. White had two triples in the game, the first player in the Pioneer League to accomplish that feat this season.

A five-run fourth put the Mustangs ahead for the first time and they would not relinquish that lead. Montrell Marshall and Pabel Manzanero homered back-to-back to begin the inning and Alejo Lopez contributed a double later on. Both Marshall and Lopez finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Missoula did not score again after the fifth. Tyler Buffett (1-0) earned the win with two innings of relief. He allowed two runs on two hits from the first two batters he faced. After that, he would retire six straight.

Cory Thompson and Dauri Moreta combined for three shutout innings behind Buffett to close the game.

The Mustangs and Osprey face off in the second game of their four-game series Wednesday at Ogren Park Allegiance Field in Missoula. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

