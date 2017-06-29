MUSTANGS SURVIVE LATE SCARE TO BEAT OSPREY 9-8

News Release

MISSOULA, Montana - The Billings Mustangs (7-3) claimed sole possession of first place in the Pioneer League North Division on Wednesday night with a 9-8 victory over the Missoula Osprey (3-7) in front of 1,626 at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.

Missoula jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Luis Lara hit a solo homerun to start a two-out rally that would knock Aaron Quillen out of his second start of the season. Quillen pitched one and two-thirds innings, giving up three runs on five hits. He would not receive a decision.

Billings closed the gap in the third when Andy Sugilio doubled to score Carlos Rivero . Sugilio would go 2-for-5 in the game.

Trailing 5-3 going to the seventh, the Mustangs managed to tack five runs on the board and take the lead for good. The inning consisted of three Osprey errors to compliment the Mustangs' four hits. Yeison Santana (0-2) allowed five runs, although only one would be earned, in the inning.

Satchel McElroy extended the lead to four runs for the Mustangs with his first professional homerun in the top of the eigth inning, a solo homer off Nestor Ramirez . McElroy was the third Mustang to hit their first professional homerun on this road trip, joining Stuart Fairchild and Miles Gordon .

The Osprey made a late run at Billings' four-run lead. Trailing 9-5 going to the bottom of the eighth, Eduardo Diaz homered to draw the deficit to just one for the O's. Then in the bottom of the ninth, Andy Yerzy lined a solo homerun to right to make it 9-8 with just one out. The next two batters, each representing the tying run, would be retired to end the game and preserve the win.

The Mustangs and Osprey will face off in the third game of their four-game series Thursday at Ogren Park Allegiance Field in Missoula. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

