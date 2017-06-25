Mustangs Score Six Straight to Send Brewers to Fifth Loss

News Release

HELENA, MT - The Billings Mustangs downed the Helena Brewers 8-5 on Friday night at Kindrick Legion Field, denying the Brewers their first win of the season by scoring six unanswered runs.

After recording just one double as a team through the first four games, Helena jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first on two doubles and a pair of singles.

Karsen Lindell took the hill in the top of the first and got into an early jam before striking out a pair to get out of the inning with the three-run lead in tact. The 21-year-old right-hander went on to hold the Mustangs to two runs on three hits in four innings, picking up five strikeouts along the way.

Lindell departed with a 4-2 lead and the Brewers made it 5-2 in the 5th when Dallas Carroll scored on a wild pitch. The good news ended there for the Brewers.

After a scoreless inning from Roberto Delgado, Jayson Rose made his professional debut in the top of the 6th for the Brewers and the Mustangs took over. Leandro Santana led off with a home run over the scoreboard in left-center and after Francis Azcona reached on an error, Mitch Trees followed with a two-run homer to tie the game at 5-5.

Billings would take the lead for good in the top of the 8th, scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, adding another on a Montrell Marshall double and taking an 8-5 lead when Franly Mallen made an error on a ground ball off the bat of Andy Segilio.

The Brewers threatened in the 9th, loading the bases with nobody out, but Tyler Buffett came in to secure the victory for Billings.

Despite the loss, the game was not without positives for the Brewers. Dallas Carroll and Payton Henry finished the game with three hits apiece, each finishing with an RBI. Nick Roscetti went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, and the Brewers team finished the game with four two baggers after recording just one double through the first four games.

Game two of this four game set will get underway Saturday night at 7:05 PM. RHP Carlos Herrera (0-0, 1.50) will take the hill for Helena opposite LHP Max Wotell (0-0, 3.00) for the Mustangs. The game can be heard on KCAP 95.9 FM/AM 950, on the MiLB First Pitch App or online at helenabrewers.net.

