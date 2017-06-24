MUSTANGS HOLD OFF LATE PUSH, BEAT BREWERS

News Release

BILLINGS, Montana - The Billings Mustangs (4-1) won their third straight game by overcoming a three-run deficit to top the Helena Brewers (0-5) 8-5 in front of 1,051 at Kindrick Legion Field in Helena on Friday. It was the largest comeback this season for the Mustangs, who have climbed into a tie for first place in the Pioneer League North Division.

Aaron Quillen got the nod for the start, the third of his professional career. Quillen pitched mainly out of the bullpen for the 2016 Mustangs, but made two spot starts late in the year. He would go five innings Friday, giving up four earned runs while striking out three. He did not receive a decision.

The Brewers pounced on an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first on the back of four hits, including two doubles. Nick Roscetti hit his first of two doubles in the game and scored two batters later on a single. He finished 2-for-4 to keep his batting average at .500 on the year.

Stuart Fairchild made his professional debut for Billings. He would play center field and hit in the third spot. Fairchild, a second round draft pick out of Wake Forest, went 1-for-3 with two runs and an eye-catching three steals.

Trailing 5-2 going into the sixth inning, the Mustangs would overcome a three-run deficit and never trail again in the game. Leandro Santana led off the inning with his second homerun of the season, a solo blast to left-center. Mitch Trees followed behind two batters later with his first hit of the season, a game-tying two-run homerun to center.

Moises Nova (1-0) threw three solid innings of relief behind Quillen to earn the win, his first of the year. He would strike out four and allow just one hit in shutout baseball.

Locked at five runs a side going to the eighth, Billings finally claimed their first, and what proved to be the final, lead of the game. Montrell Marshall provided a pivotal RBI double to right to extend the lead to two runs. Helena committed two errors in the inning to bring their game total to five. Nine errors were committed between the teams.

Tyler Buffett came in to clean up the bottom of the ninth inning. Entering with two aboard and nobody out, Buffett collected his first professional save while having to face back-to-back batters that represented the winning run. With the bases loaded, Jay Feliciano would pop out to end the game.

The Mustangs look for their fourth straight win Saturday night in Helena against the Brewers. First pitch from Kindrick Legion Field is set for 7:05 p.m.

