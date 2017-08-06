MUSTANGS GET ONE HIT IN 4-0 LOSS TO RAPTORS IN 10

News Release

BILLINGS, Montana - The Billings Mustangs (2-2, 20-21-1) were shut out for the first time this season in a 4-0 loss to the Ogden Raptors (4-1, 27-16) in front of 3,284 at Dehler Park. The Mustangs were only able to collect one hit in the game, their lowest hit total of the season.

Mac Sceroler had his best outing of the year in the start for the Mustangs. The righty out of Denham Springs, Louisiana, pitched five shutout innings while striking out eight. Both were new season-highs for Sceroler.

Ogden's defense was equally successful Saturday night. Starter Edwin Uceta threw six perfect innings before being pulled from the game after 64 pitches.

In a 0-0 tie, Devin Hemmerich blew the perfect game with two walks in the bottom of the seventh, but Billings would not be unable to bring either run in. Hemmerich, despite walking three, would not give up a hit in his two innings of shutout relief.

After the third inning the Raptors would not have another hit until the ninth. Miguel Aguilar threw three and two-thirds innings of shutout relief behind Sceroler to keep the game scoreless through nine. It was a new season-high in innings pitched for Aguilar as well.

In a 0-0 tie, the Mustangs had an opportunity to win in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the ninth. With two outs Satchel McElroy tripled to right field to put the winning run at third. Miles Gordon then hit a rocket toward second base which Kevin LaChance somehow fielded and threw to first for the final out of the inning.

The Raptors' offense took off in the 10th with four runs on six hits, all singles. The Mustangs had two walked aboard in the bottom of the inning, but could never get a rally started.

The Mustangs and Raptors face off in the finale of their four-game series Sunday at Dehler Park. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

