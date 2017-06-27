MUSTANGS FALL TO SPLIT SERIES WITH BREWERS

News Release

HELENA, Montana - The Billings Mustangs (5-3) were unable to secure the series victory over the Helena Brewers (2-6) on Monday night, falling 4-2 in front of 892 fans at Kindrick Legion Field.

All of the scoring for both sides would come in the first three innings.The Mustangs wasted no time putting up a run. Miles Gordon doubled to lead off the game and scored on a grounder to second off the bat of Stuart Fairchild. Fairchild finished with two RBI and Gordon scored both Mustangs runs.

Helena tied the game in the bottom of the second when Brent Diaz doubled in his first professional at-bat. He scored three batters later on a Yeraldy Martinez single. Diaz finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs in his pro debut.

Gordon again gave the Mustangs the lead in the third when he singled and scored on Fairchild's single. The 2-1 advantage would be the final lead of the night for Billings. Gordon went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs to lead the Billings offense.

The Brewers scored their final three runs of the game in the bottom of the third off Tyler Mondile (1-1). Mondile went five innings in his second start of the season. He allowed four runs, only one earned, on six hits and five strikeouts.

The game would go scoreless after the third on both sides. Moises Nova threw three shutout innings of relief, but to no avail. The loss split the series, two games apiece.

The Mustangs now head to Missoula to begin a four-game set with the Osprey. First pitch on Tuesday from Ogren Park Allegiance Field is set for 7:05 p.m..

