MUSTANGS BATS QUIET IN 3-2 LOSS TO OWLZ

News Release

BILLINGS, Montana - The Billings Mustangs lost their third straight game to the Orem Owlz (20-7) on Monday, 3-2 in front of 2,959 at Dehler Park.

Pitching was outstanding once again for the Mustangs, but they could not find offensive support. They managed just three hits, a new season-low, in the game. All three hits, however, would be for extra bases.

Tyler Mondile went four scoreless in the start. He would allow just four hits and strike out five batters, tying his career-high.

Billings grabbed a lead in the fifth when Leandro Santana doubled to lead off the inning and was brought in on the RBI double of Andy Sugilio . Elvin Rodriguez threw four no-hit innings to open on the mound for Orem before giving up his only run in his final inning of work. He would not receive a decision.

The entirety of Orem's scoring came in the top of the seventh. Jeyson Sanchez hit his second homerun in as many days, a two-run floater to left. He was backed up by an RBI single from Franklin Torres to score Leonardo Rivas and make it a 3-1 Orem lead.

The Mustangs got within a run when Keith Rogalla walked four straight batters in the seventh. The Mustangs had the bases loaded and no outs while trailing 3-2, but would then ground into a double play to stall the rally and not score again.

Billings had another chance in the ninth, getting the tying run to third and the winning run to second base before Daniel Procopio closed the door with consecutive strikeouts.

The Mustangs have tied their longest losing streak of the season at three and have lost six of their last seven games. They look to avoid the sweep Tuesday against the Orem Owlz at Dehler Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Monday would see the 1,000,000th fan walk through the gates at Dehler Park. Bob Peterson, a Billings resident, was presented with an autographed baseball, jersey, hat, and season tickets for the 2018 season after being the 1,000,000th fan over the last ten seasons of Mustang baseball at Dehler Park.

