Muse Records Sixth Straight Win and Blanks Railers, 3-0

News Release

Reading, PA - Reading Royals goaltender John Muse made 28 saves and recorded his second shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over the Worcester Railers Sunday at Santander Arena. Ryan Penny scored twice and Chris McCarthy had the game-winning goal 1:18 into the first.

After recording five saves in the first period, Muse registered 14 in the second. Worcester applied nine shots in the third frame, all shuttered aside by Muse for his sixth straight win. Since returning from Lehigh Valley (AHL) on Dec. 28, Muse is 5-0-0-0 with a 1.59 goals against average and .955 save percentage. He's 9-1-0-0 at home this season and 11-3-1-0 overall. Mitch Gillam lost his first game against the Royals (2-1-0-0) and made 25 saves.

The Royals scored two goals in the first period. Penny scored in the final two minutes of the frame and added another in the opening half of the third. He has twelve goals this season and strikes in three straight games (4g). It's the third time in his career he has tallied goals in three straight. McCarthy also tallied in all three contests this weekend.

Reading plays the final two games of its five-game home stand next week, starting Wednesday with a third straight matchup against the Railers at 7:00 p.m.

Box Score

McCarthy ripped a power-play goal from the left face-off circle past the netminder Gillam to take the 1-0 lead at 1:18 of the opening frame. Matt Willows and Nick Luukko were given the helpers and Willows recorded his 30th point this season, becoming the first Royal to break 30 points this season.

The second goal of the night surprised Gillam as Scott Tanski threw up a high-flying pass which dropped into the offensive zone. Penny out-fought the defenseman and quickly flicked it top shelf to make it a 2-0 game at 18:52 of the first.

The Royals killed off two Worcester power-play chances in the game. The Railers are 0-for-21 in the season series against the Royals. Reading's man up was 1-for-3.

Reading earned more insurance 5:10 into the third to take a 3-0 edge. Penny attempted to settle a pass from Mark Naclerio in front of the net and batted the puck over the goal line for a 3-0 lead and his second of the night. Naclerio received the lone assist on the final goal.

