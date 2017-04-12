Murray Scores First AHL Goal in 3-2 Shootout Win

April 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Senators
News Release
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Jordan Murray recorded his first American Hockey League goal and Nick Paul scored in the first round of the shootout as the Binghamton Senators defeated the host Rochester Americans 3-2 on Wednesday night. It took a while to break the ice but Binghamton got on the board courtesy of Max McCormick's 21st goal of the season. Charles-David Beaudoin sent a pass to Jordan Murray at the left point who fired a shot that was stopped by Jonas Johansson. The rebound slid out to McCormick who lifted the puck over the leg pad at 15:34 for the 1-0 lead. With just three seconds left in the opening frame, Rochester responded to tie the game at one. The puck laid loose in front of the crease as Justin Vaive slid it over to Alex Kile for the wide-open net and his second goal of the year. Assists on Kile's tally were credited to Vaive and Jean Dupuy and the score was tied 1-1 after one period with Rochester leading in shots 15-5. After no scoring in the second period, Murray cashed in on his first AHL goal to put the B-Sens in front 2-1. Murray went through the defender on the left side and ripped a shot top shelf over the right shoulder of Johansson for the lead. The goal came at the 10:04 mark with assists from Jason Akeson and Mike Blunden. Rochester tied the game on the power play later in the period. The original shot was deflected to the right circle where Derek Grant took a slap shot and beat Driedger over the glove for his 10th of the year. The goal came with 2:36 left in the game with helpers from Patrick Mullen and Cole Schneider to force overtime. After no scoring in the extra time, Nick Paul scored in the first round of the shootout which held up as the winner for the extra point and a 3-2 win. Driedger stopped 46 in the win while Johansson denied 16 in the loss. Binghamton remains on the road Friday in Syracuse before returning home for the B-Sens Finale on Saturday against Lehigh Valley at 7:05 p.m. Fans can get their hands on the final team photo along with a 15 year commemorative poster. In addition, the B-Sens will be giving their jerseys right off their backs following the game. Can't make it to the game? Fans can tune in on U.S. Country 96.9 FM, 680 AM, iHeartRadio's website and mobile app, and AHL Live. For more information on tickets, including pricing and location, visit www.binghamtonsenators.com or call the Senators front office at 607-722-SENS (7367). Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonsenators.com. Follow the Senators all year long on Facebook (/binghamtonsenators), Twitter (@SenatorsAHL), Instagram (@senatorsahl), Snapchat (@bsenshockey), and the team's Youtube channel (/BinghamtonSenators
