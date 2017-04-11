Murphy\\"s Two Blasts Lead Ports Past Nuts 8-3

News Release

STOCKTON, Calif. - Prior to the season, Sean Murphy was tabbed as a breakout prospect candidate by many. On Monday night, he broke out a big bat for the Stockton Ports. Murphy homered in consecutive plate appearances versus the Modesto Nuts and helped the Ports to an 8-3 win in the first of a three-game series at Banner Island Ballpark.

Murphy got the scoring started with a solo homer in the second off Modesto starter Nathan Bannister (0-1), who made his professional debut on the night. Murphy was then part of a five-run blitz in the third. After one-out singles from Skye Bolt and Josh Vidales, Eli White lined an RBI single to right to make it 2-0. Two batters later, Chris Iriart hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to left to make it a 5-0 game. Murphy followed with his second of the night, a line drive to left, to give Stockton a 6-0 advantage.

Bannister would suffer the loss in his pro debut, going five innings and allowing six runs on nine hits while striking out five.

Meanwhile, Ports starter A.J. Puk dazzled in his California League debut. Puk gave up back-to-back singles with one out in the first, but then proceeded to retire the next seven batters in succession, including five strikeouts in a row at one point. Puk would finish his outing after four scoreless innings and not factor into the decision, allowing two hits while walking one and striking out six.

Dustin Hurlbutt (1-0) made his California League debut as he took over for Puk in the fifth. After pitching around a double and a walk in his first inning, Hurlbutt gave up an infield single followed by a two-run homer to Chris Mariscal to begin the second, cutting the Stockton lead to 6-2.

The Ports got the two runs back in the bottom of the seventh facing Nuts reliever Rohn Pierce. Bolt singled to open the inning and, two batters later, scored on an Eli White double to left. Tyler Ramirez followed with an RBI single to center to make it an 8-2 contest. Pierce allowed two runs on four hits in two-and-two-thirds innings for Modesto.

Hurlbutt went on to pick up the win after allowing two runs on four hits in three innings.

Joey Wagman pitched the eighth and allowed an unearned run on a throwing error committed by White. Jared Lyons pitched around a single and a walk in the ninth to close out the game for the Ports.

Stockton and Modesto will play a matinee on Tuesday at Banner Island Ballpark. Right-hander Casey Meisner (0-1, 12.00 ERA) makes the start for the Ports, opposed by Nuts right-hander Nick Neidert (0-0, 3.86 ERA). First pitch is set for 11:10 a.m. PDT.

