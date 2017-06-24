Mullins Has Big Night in Loss

News Release

Cedric Mullins homered to leadoff the game in a four-hit effort but the Baysox fell short in the series opener falling 7-3 to Erie Saturday night.

Erie had the first five batters reach in a four-run, eighth inning rally to break open a tie ballgame. The late lead was the first of the night for the SeaWolves.

Mullins started the night with a bang. He lifted a solo HR down the line in right field. He would have three more hits on the night including a bunt single in the ninth inning.

In the sixth inning, tied at 1-apiece, Adam Brett Walker launched another titanic clout. The blast was a 430-foot shot to left centerfield that gave the Baysox a 2-1 lead. It was his third in as many games and fifth in ten games with Bowie. Later in the frame, Erick Slacedo singled home Austin Wynns with two down to make it 3-1.

But Erie tied the game with two in the sixth inning before their four-run eighth.

Jesus Liranzo worked three scoreless innings for a second consecutive start in the game. He walked four and struck out three. Austin Hays made three fantastic catches including a full extension diving grab in shallow right-center field.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon, June 25th with two-seven inning games. It all starts with LHP John Means on the hill for the 12:05 p.m. opener. Coverage will begin 20-minutes prior to first pitch on wnav.com, baysox.com and via the WNAV, MILB and Tune-In Radio Apps.

