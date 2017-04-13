Mudcats Unable to Overcome Late Keys Rally in 5-3 Loss

News Release

The Mudcats lost a 3-1 lead in the sixth and fell behind by two in the ninth before stranding the bases loaded in the final frame in a 5-3 loss to the Keys at Five County Stadium on Thursday night. The loss came before an opening night crowd of 4,656 in Zebulon.

Troy Stokes Jr. walked to load the bases with two outs in the ninth, but Keys' reliever Luis Gonzalez eventually struck out Trent Clark with the bags full to leave three on and finish the game.

Gonzalez (S, 1) struck out two and walked one while taking over for Mike Burke in the ninth. Burke (H, 1) allowed two hits and retired one while earning the hold following Mitch Horacek. Horacek (1-0, 4.15) picked up the win after retiring the only batter he faced in the eighth.

Frederick's catcher Stuart Levy was the difference in the game as his go-ahead, bases loaded double off Kodi Mederios (0-1, 5.63) in the ninth put the Keys (3-4) up for the first time since leading 1-0 in the first. Levy was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Austin Hays also had a big night for the Keys and was 3-for-4 with two runs and two triples.

Eric Hanhold started for the Mudcats and worked through five solid innings before allowing three straight hits and two runs in the sixth. The Mudcats led 3-1 going into the sixth in large part due to Hanhold holding the Keys to just three hits over the first five frames.

Hanhold saw an unearned run score on a passed ball in the first, but then went on to face the minimum from the second through the fifth. He left the game after going five plus innings with six hits, three runs (two earned) and three strikeouts.

Bradley Kuntz pitched the remainder of the sixth and worked through the one scoreless frame before handing the game over to Medeiros. Medeiros kept the Keys quiet in the seventh and eighth, but gave up a single, hit two batters and allowed Levy's double in the ninth. In all, Medeiros went three innings with two strikeouts and two runs allowed on three hits.

The Mudcats originally trailed 1-0 in the second before Weston Wilson tied the game with a sacrifice fly. They later took the lead in the third when Clark doubled and scored on a wild pitch and then went up 3-1 in the fifth when Stokes scored on a sacrifice fly from Clark.

Mitch Ghelfi had two hits and was 2-for-4 for the Mudcats. Jake Gatewood scored once and was 1-for-3 and Clark was 1-for-4 with a double, a run and RBI.

Cody Sedlock started for the Keys and worked through five innings with three runs allowed, three hits, three walks and two strikeouts. He was followed by Christian Turnipseed who pitched through two and 2/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Up Next

The Mudcats and Keys continue their series on Friday night with game two of the four game set at Five County Stadium. Friday's game will feature Carolina's first post-game fireworks show of the new season. Friday's Fireworks show is presented by Sears Home Services. The game will also feature a magnet schedule giveaway and "Brewers Celebration Party" festivities. It will air on the Mudcats Radio Network, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM and carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio beginning at 6:45 p.m. with the Mudcats pregame show. The game will also stream live via high definition video on MiLB.tv.

