Mud Hens to Hold Job Fair

February 3, 2017 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





TOLEDO, OH- Calling all positive, energetic and hard-working people looking to gain experience in the Hospitality field. The Mud Hens are hosting a Job Fair on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Fifth Third Field.

Gain hands-on experience in the food and beverage industry while becoming familiar with the Mud Hens' culture and business operations, which is valuable for future full-time hiring opportunities.

Please bring a resume with three references and be prepared for an open interview. More than 100 seasonal positions will be filled, including:

Food and Beverage Supervisor Restaurant Manager Stand Attendant Vendor Grill Cook Warehouse Worker Catering Consultant Picnic Supervisor Picnic Attendant Suite Attendant Suite Runner/Dessert Cart Beverage Manager Bartender Beverage Runner Banquet Server Location: 406 Washington Street - 4th Floor

