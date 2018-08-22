Muckdogs Take Tough Loss to West Virginia 9-2

August 22, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Batavia Muckdogs News Release





MORGANTOWN, WV - Tuesday night was one to forget for the Muckdogs, dropping by a 9-2 final to the West Virginia Black Bears. Alberto Guerrero took the loss on the mound in his shortest start of the season. Davis Bradshaw and Pablo Garcia each notched two-hit games for Batavia. Bradshaw's average has ballooned to .458 through his first six games with the team.

The Black Bears did not waste any bit of time before they got on the board. In the first inning, Zach Kone launched his first professional home run over the left field wall to bring in the game's first three runs. Another pair came around in the second inning for West Virginia pushing the lead to 5-0 following a single from Daniel Amaral, and a triple from Brett Kinneman.

Batavia did cut the lead to 5-2, keeping them within striking distance of a late rally. The first of the two runs came in after Denis Karas ripped a leadoff double in the fifth inning. Pablo Garcia hit an RBI groundout to bring Karas in. In the sixth, it was the work of another leadoff double, this time from Albert Guaimaro. His double was a line drive to center that Fabricio Macias dove at, but came up short. Guaimaro then turned on the jets and took two. He advanced to third on a passed ball, and then scored on a wild pitch.

That was the extent of Batavia's offense, but not the end for the Black Bears. They dropped another four on the 'Dogs in the bottom of the sixth. Dylan Cyphert came out of the bullpen. He was the second reliever of the day for Batavia. He followed on Alex Vesia's three shutout innings of relief. Vesia came on after just two innings for Alberto Guerrero. Cyphert's outing saw just one batter retired, and four walks. He left the ballgame after walking the bases loaded, and then one run as well. Evan Estes had to come in the clean it up. Fabricio Macias did some cleaning of his own. He cleared the bases with a double, totaling four runs in the sixth inning. Estes then settled in after to end the inning.

That is how the game would end, with the Black Bears taking down the Muckdogs 9-2, Batavia's worst loss since the 16-8 meltdown against Mahoning Valley. The rubber match of the series takes place on Wednesday night, a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Monongalia County Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.