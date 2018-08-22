Muckdogs Howl Back at Black Bears

August 22, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - West Virginia Black Bears News Release





Granville, W. Va. - As dozens of dogs poured into the stadium for Bark in the Park, the West Virginia Black Bears lost to the Batavia Muckdogs 9-3.

This was the last time these two teams would face each other in 2018, as the end of the regular season quickly approaches at the beginning of September.

West Virginia got off to a rough start in the top of the first, surrendering a three-run homer to open things up. The Muckdogs followed that up in the second inning with four more runs, taking a commanding 7-0 lead early in the ballgame.

After Batavia got another run in the top of the fifth, the Black Bears got on the board in the bottom of the inning. DH Edison Lantigua brought a run around on an RBI double, followed by a single from 1B Jhoan Herrera to cut the deficit to 8-2.

P Argenis Romano came in for West Virginia and gave four and one-third innings of relief. From the fifth to the ninth inning, the righty allowed just one run on four hits, striking out six batters and walking one other.

That lone earned run came in the top of the sixth inning, as a grounder with the bases loaded brought a run around to score to build the Muckdogs' lead to seven runs.

The Black Bears got one more run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a groundout from 2B Melvin Jimenez to put the score at 9-3.

Batavia ended with 13 hits in the ballgame compared to just six from West Virginia, as the visitors leave Granville with the series victory.

The Black Bears head on the road to begin a three-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. First pitch for tomorrow's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.