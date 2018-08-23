Muckdogs Game Notes

New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Batavia Muckdogs News Release





Today's Game- Batavia kicks off a six-day homestand with a doubleheader against the Williamsport Crosscutters. The Muckdogs have had success against the Phillies affiliate this season, going 5-2 against them. This is just their second visit to Dwyer Stadium this season.

That was last night- The Muckdogs returned the favor of a 9-2 loss two days ago, and beat the West Virginia Black Bears by a 9-3 final. Davis Bradshaw logged his fourth straight multi-hit game, and Sean Reynolds hit his league-leading 13th homer of the season that kickstarted the offense.

Money on the Mound- The Muckdogs pitching staff has locked in over the last six games. In that time, spanning 59 innings, Batavia's pitchers have given up just 18 earned runs. That checks out to a 2.74 ERA over that five game span, including a ten-inning shutout over West Virginia on August 20th.

Guaimaro Getting After it- OF Alberto Guaimaro has been heating up for Batavia, knocking hits in 13 of his last 15 games, putting up 20 hits in that stretch. He also was riding an eight-game hit streak in the middle of that span, where he totaled 12 hits in that time.

Rodriguez Rocks The 'Pen- LHP Manuel Rodriguez has been lights out for Batavia this season from the bullpen. He has not given up an earned run this season since June 19th. That stretch has lasted 35.2 innings for Rodriguez. Six of his last eight outings have seen him also strike out at least four batters

Two-out trouble- The Muckdogs have had issues getting out of innings once they've reorded two outs. Batavia has given up a .262 average with RISP and two outs. Of Batavia's 288 runs against, 116 of them have crossed the plate with RISP and two outs.

Close Calls- Batavia has played a total of 63 games this season, 39 of which have been decided by two runs or less. Batavia has played the most one-run games of any team this season, and the Muckdogs are 19-20 in games decided by two or less. Batavia has the third-best reord in one-run games, and the worst record in two-run games at 2-9.

Recent Roster Action- On August 22nd, INF Denis Karas was promoted to Greensboro, and INF Gunnar Schubert was promoted to Class A-Adv Jupiter.

Marlins Update- The Marlins topped the Yankees 9-3 yesterday on the back of a five-run sixth inning. Miguel Rojas clubbed a three-run shot that put Miami up in the sixth, and never looked back.

