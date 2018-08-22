Muckdogs Game Notes

Today's Game- Batavia wraps up the final day of a six-day roadtrip. This game marks the final matchup of the season with the West Virginia Black Bears. Batavia can clinch a season series win with a victory today in the rubber match against the Black Bears.

That was last night- The Muckdogs took their second-worst loss of the seaosn in a 9-2 loss to the Black Bears on Tuesday night. Zack Kone hit his first pro home run to jumpstart West Virginia to a 3-0 lead in the first. Batavia would get as close as 5-2 later in the ballgame, but a four-run sixth put the game out of reach.

Money on the Mound- The Muckdogs pitching staff has locked in over the last six games. In that time, spanning 50 innings, Batavia's pitchers have given up just 15 earned runs. That checks out to a 2.70 ERA over that five game span, including a ten-inning shutout over West Virginia on August 20th.

Guaimaro Getting After it- OF Alberto Guaimaro has been heating up for Batavia, knocking hits in 12 of his last 14 games, putting up 19 hits in that stretch. He also was riding an eight-game hit streak in the middle of that span, where he totaled 12 hits in that time.

Rodriguez Rocks The 'Pen- LHP Manuel Rodriguez has been lights out for Batavia this season from the bullpen. He has not given up an earned run this season since June 19th. That stretch has lasted 35.2 innings for Rodriguez. Six of his last eight outings have seen him also strike out at least four batters

Two-out trouble- The Muckdogs have had issues getting out of innings once they've reorded two outs. Batavia has given up a .263 average with RISP and two outs. Of Batavia's 285 runs against, 116 of them have crossed the plate with RISP and two outs.

Close Calls- Batavia has played a total of 62 games this season, 39 of which have been decided by two runs or less. Batvia has played the most one-run games of any team this season, and the Muckdogs are 19-20 in games decided by two or less. Batavia has the third-best reord in one-run games, and the worst record in two-run games at 2-9.

Recent Roster Action- On August 20th, RHP Zach Wolf was promoted to Greensboro

Marlins Update- The Marlins wasted two chances to walk-off the New York Yankees, but the Bronx Bombers came out on top in 12 innings. Gianarlo Stanton put up a pair of hits in his return to Marlins Park.

