Muckdogs Game Notes

August 21, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Batavia Muckdogs News Release





Today's Game- Batavia starts the back leg of a seven-game, six-day road trip with the first game at Monongalia County Ballpark in West Virginia. Batavia has played here just one other time this season, and took the series two games to one.

That was last night- The Muckdogs took their second 1-0 win of the season last night, again over the West Virginia Black Bears. Batavia held the Pirates' affiliate to just four hits in ten total innings. The Muckdogs didn't score a run until the top of the tenth, when Gunnar Schubert's ground ball was enough for Bubba Hollins to slide in safe at home.

Money on the Mound- The Muckdogs pitching staff has locked in over the last five games. In that time, spanning 41 innings, Batavia's pitchers have given up just six earned runs. That checks out to a 1.31 ERA over that five game span, including a ten-inning shutout over West Virginia on August 20th. Over the last ten games, only 19 runs have crossed in 86.2 IP, checking out for a 1.97 ERA.

Guaimaro Getting After it- OF Alberto Guaimaro has been heating up for Batavia, knocking hits in 11 of his last 13 games, putting up 18 hits in that stretch. He also was riding an eight-game hit streak in the middle of that span, where he totaled 12 hits in that time.

Rodriguez Rocks The 'Pen- LHP Manuel Rodriguez has been lights out for Batavia this season from the bullpen. He has not given up an earned run this season since June 19th. That stretch has lasted 35.2 innings for Rodriguez. Six of his last eight outings have seen him also strike out at least four batters

Two-out trouble- The Muckdogs have had issues getting out of innings once they've reorded two outs. Batavia has given up a .261 average with RISP and two outs. Of Batavia's 276 runs against, 112 of them have crossed the plate with RISP and two outs.

Close Calls- Batavia has played a total of 61 games this season, 39 of which have been decided by two runs or less. Batvia has played the most one-run games of any team this season, and the Muckdogs are 19-20 in games decided by two or less. Batavia has the third-best reord in one-run games, and the worst record in two-run games at 2-9.

Recent Roster Action- On August 20th, RHP Zach Wolf was promoted to Greensboro

Marlins Update- The Marlins had yesterday off.

