Mountaineers Top Westerners

News Release

MONTPELIER, Vt. - The Vermont Mountaineers topped the Danbury Westerners for the second time in three days on Sunday, 5-1 in New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) action.

The Mountaineers, who are in the middle of a four-game home stand, picked up their second straight win.

Vermont got an excellent start from righty Zachary Schultz (Indiana, Pa./Kent State), who allowed one run on three hits through five innings. Schultz, who also plays the field for the Mountaineers, was making his first start of the season.

The Mountaineers offense produced a run in the first, fourth, fifth, sixth, and eighth innings, leading the team to the win. Jeffery Scott (Forest, Ind./Bowling Green State), who had a pair of RBIs in the game, drove in the first Vermont run of the game in the first inning with a single that scored center fielder Chase Grant (Carlsbad, Calif./U of Nevada Reno) from second base.

Mountaineers leadoff man Nick Ward (Kennett Square, Pa./West Chester) made it a 2-0 advantage with an RBI single in the fourth inning, scoring Patrick Frick (Greenville, S.C./Wake Forest) from second.

Scott struck again in the fifth with an RBI base hit that drove in catcher Jesse Forestell (Homewood, Ill./Western Michigan).

The Mountaineers capitalized two Westerners defensive mistakes late in the game, as errors allowed an unearned run to score in the sixth and eighth innings, respectively.

Danbury plated its lone run in the first inning when Kevin Mohollen (Rose Valley, Pa./U of Delaware) doubled and scored on an RBI groundout by Joe Drpich (South Salem, N.Y./Siena).

Teddy Sabato (Rye Brook, N.Y./UNC Chapel Hill) suffered the loss for the Westerners after allowing three runs on six hits over five innings. Sabato falls to 0-1 on the year.

Schultz picked up the win for the Mountaineers, improving him to 1-0.

Vermont (6-4) will host the Valley Blue Sox at 6:30 p.m. on Monday night at Montpelier Recreation Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports 1240-AM WSKI or online through The NECBL Broadcast Network.

