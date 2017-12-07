Mountaineers to Host Gamecocks on March 8th at BB&T Ballpark

News Release

Appalachian State Returns to Uptown Charlotte to Kick Off Collegiate Baseball Series at the Home of the Knights

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - On Thursday, March 8th, the Appalachian State University Mountaineers will host the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the first collegiate baseball matchup at BB&T Ballpark in 2018. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for the 6:05 p.m. tilt from Uptown Charlotte.

The Mountaineers are set to return to BB&T Ballpark for a third consecutive season after playing games in 2016 and 2017 at the home of the Charlotte Knights. Members of the Sun Belt Conference, the Mountaineers are led by second-year head baseball coach Kermit Smith.

"We are very excited about hosting South Carolina at BB&T Ballpark," stated Smith. "To get where we want to go, we must play the best programs in the country. This gives us a chance to do just that -- and not only do it in a city that has a huge Appalachian State alumni base, but also do it while playing in one of the premier ballparks in professional baseball. Dan and his staff have rolled out the red carpet for us the past couple of years, and our guys really appreciate the hospitality."

The Gamecocks will play a total of two games at BB&T Ballpark in 2018. On Tuesday, April 3rd, the school will host the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in their annual rivalry game in Uptown Charlotte. Additional games in the 2018 Collegiate Baseball Series at BB&T Ballpark will be announced at a later date.

The current list of games in the 2018 Collegiate Baseball Series, along with first pitch times, are as follows:

Thursday, March 8th

University of South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Appalachian State University Mountaineers (Home Team)

6:05 p.m. First Pitch

Tuesday, March 13th

Charlotte 49ers vs. Wake Forest University Demon Deacons (Home Team)

7:05 p.m. First Pitch

Tuesday, March 20th

University of Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Charlotte 49ers (Home Team)

7:05 p.m. First Pitch

Tuesday, March 27th

University of North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Charlotte 49ers (Home Team)

7:05 p.m. First Pitch

Tuesday, April 3rd

University of North Carolina Tar Heels vs. University of South Carolina Gamecocks (Home Team)

7:05 p.m. First Pitch

Season memberships and partial plans for the 2018 campaign at BB&T Ballpark are on sale now. Single-game tickets, as well as tickets to the 2018 Collegiate Baseball Series at BB&T Ballpark, will go on sale at a later date. For more information, please visit www.charlotteknights.com or contact the Charlotte Knights Ticket Office by phone at 704-274-8282.

