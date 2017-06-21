Mountaineers Announce Coaching Changes

News Release

MONTPELIER, Vt. -- The Board of Directors of the Vermont Mountaineers announced on Wednesday that Bob Morgan has resigned as Manager of the team for family reasons, effective immediately. Johnston Hobbs, current Assistant Coach, has been named Manager for the remainder of the 2017 season.

"The Board is thankful for Coach Morgan's leadership in recruiting this year's team and getting them off to a good start," said Brian Gallagher, the Mountaineers General Manager. "We understand and support his decision to step down to handle a family issue and wish him well in his future endeavors."

"The Mountaineers are fortunate to have a strong and deep coaching staff and a great team of players this year. Therefore, we are pleased that Johnston Hobbs has agreed to step up to the Manager role," Gallagher added. "The Board is excited about the Mountaineers' season and our commitment to delivering high quality baseball and family entertainment to Vermonters."

Coach Morgan said, "It is with great sadness and regret that I will be leaving. The Vermont community has accepted and supported me with open arms. The Vermont Mountaineers board has been very supportive of me and awesome to work for. They are just great individuals. Brian Gallagher is the very best GM anyone could ever work for and even a better person. I can't say enough good things about him."

"In my short time here I will miss the community and the wonderful people I have had the pleasure of knowing," said Morgan. "It's just a great place and the Vermont Mountaineers are the best organization anyone could ever work for. We have a good team in place with the foundation being laid and know their efforts will be worthy of your continued support. Go Mountaineers!"

Coach Morgan is the 26th winningest coach in the history of the NCAA and only one of 40 coaches to reach 1,000 wins. He spent a majority of his career at Indiana University and holds the record for the most wins of any coach in any sport throughout Indiana University history. He was the NCAA Regional Coach of the year in 1996, and is a two-time winner of the Big Ten Coach of the Year (1993 & 1996) and recipient of many other prestigious awards. Eighty of Coach Morgan's former players have signed professional contracts and nine played in the Major Leagues.

Johnston Hobbs has had a long career in coaching. After starting as a successful swimming coach at Indiana University, Hobbs began coaching baseball. His most recent coaching stints have been managing summer collegiate teams in the New York Collegiate Baseball League and the South Florida Collegiate League.

