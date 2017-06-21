Mountaineer Brady Makes MLB Debut

News Release

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. - Vermont Mountaineer Michael Brady made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut last night. A former infielder at Vermont, Brady pitched the ninth inning for his Oakland Athletics as the host A's fell to Houston 8-4.

Brady is the fourth New England League alumnus to debut this year and the 38th to play in the Majors in 2017. He is the 135st NECBL graduate to reach the Major Leagues.

A 24th round pick in the 2009 Draft, the California Golden Bear rocketed through the Marlins' system. He was an Arizona Fall League Rising Star in 2012 and a Double-A All Star at Jacksonville in 2013 after saving 23 games and posting a 1.53 ERA.

Brady spent 2014 and 2015 in the Los Angeles Angels' system, putting together dominant numbers in Double-A. He signed with the Athletics as a minor league free agent this offseason and had a 3.67 ERA for Triple-A Nashville before his call up.

As a second baseman for the 2006 NECBL champions, Brady started all but six games. He hit .236 with ten extra base hits and fielded at a .949 clip. Brady returned to Vermont in 2007 and helped the Mountaineers repeat as Vincent Cup hoisters. This time, he hit .299 and boosted his fielding average.

