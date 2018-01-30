Motte Rejoins Flock

News Release

MOLINE, Ill. (January 29, 2018) - Goaltender C.J. Motte has returned to the Quad City Mallards after being released from a professional tryout agreement by the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves, the Mallards announced today.

Motte, 26, did not see any game action after signing a PTO with Chicago on January 19. In three trips to the AHL this season, Motte has gone 2-2-3 with a 2.52 goals against average, a .915 save percentage and one shutout in seven games with the Wolves and Iowa Wild.

Motte has posted a 3.13 goals against average, a .913 save percentage and one shutout while going 2-7-1 in ten games with the Mallards this year.

Motte finished last season- his first with the Mallards- tied for sixth in the ECHL in save percentage (.917) and tied for eighth in goals against average (2.68) while going 20-11-2 in 36 games. Just over a year ago, the 6-foot, 175-pound St. Clair, Michigan native represented the Mallards- and earned the win- in the 2017 ECHL All-Star Classic.

Motte last year suited up in the AHL with not only the Wolves and Wild but also the Charlotte Checkers. He played in two AHL games last season- both with Charlotte- and went 1-0-0 with a 0.75 goals against average and a .976 save percentage while surrendering a single goal on 42 shots.

Motte went 15-22-2 with a 2.83 goals against average, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts in 42 games as a rookie with the Elmira Jackals in 2015-16.

Motte broke into pro hockey with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers, for whom he played four games and posted a 1-2-1 record, a 2.49 goals against average and a .917 save percentage late in the 2014-15 season.

Motte turned pro after four sterling seasons at Ferris State University. In 2014-15 he became the first goaltender in school history to serve as team captain. He set Ferris State records for most career wins and shutouts (15) while going 66-49-12 with a 2.13 goals against average and a .926 save percentage in 127 collegiate games.

Motte not only earned All-WCHA honors in both his junior (first team) and senior (third team) years but was also one of ten finalists for the 2014 Hobey Baker Award. As a senior, Motte finished second in the nation in minutes played (2435:33) and tied for sixth in shutouts (5) after leading Division I netminders in both wins (28) and minutes (2431:06) and also finishing tied for sixth in shutouts (5) in his junior year.

Motte and the Bulldogs won regular season conference titles and earned NCAA tournament bids in both 2011-12 and 2013-14 and in 2012 reached the national title game.

Motte played three years of junior hockey before heading to Ferris State. He spent two seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Waterloo Black Hawks after a single campaign in the North American Hockey League with the Traverse City North Stars.

