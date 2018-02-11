Motte, Mallards Upend Komets in Shootout

ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - C.J. Motte set a Quad City Mallard record for saves in an ECHL game by stopping 60 Fort Wayne Komet shots and Tristan King scored two goals- including the game tier late in regulation- to set the stage for Jamie Tardif's shootout winner as the Mallards (16-27-4) defeated the host Fort Wayne Komets (32-13-3) 4-3 in the shootout Sunday.

Tardif scored the only goal of the shootout as Motte stonewalled all three Fort Wayne shooters after providing a series of stunning saves in regulation and overtime.

The Mallards forced overtime and, as it would prove, the shootout by twice coming from behind to tie game in the third period. After Trevor Cheek gave Fort Wayne a 2-1 lead by burying Dennis Kravchenko's centering pass at 2:30 of the third Keegan Kolesar's wrist shot from the right wing circle knotted the contest at two at 6:39. The Komets regained the lead when Kravchenko finished off a 2-on-1 rush at 16:48 but Fort Wayne celebrations were halted just 43 seconds later when King evened the score at three from the high slot.

That the game was deadlocked at one after two periods was due in good part to the efforts of Motte, who made 47 saves over the first 40 minutes and turned aside 28 shots in the second period alone. In fact, the Mallards nearly emerged from the second with the lead. The Mallards' Tristan King raced through center ice and swooped into the left wing circle to backhanded the opening goal with just 39.3 seconds left in the first period. Motte made the 1-0 lead stand up until Marco Roy finally tied the game from the doorstep at 18:30 of the second period.

The Mallards return to action on the road Wednesday night against the Kalamazoo Wings. The Mallards next play at home Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wings. The Mallards have partnered with Doland Jewelers to host a wedding on ice for a third year in a row during the first intermission of that game. Friday will also see 97X welcome fans to $2 Beer/$2 Dog Night. Fans can enjoy discounted beverages and hot dogs during every Mallards Friday home game. In addition, Friday is MetroLINK College Night. The Mallards have once again partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Tickets for Friday's contest and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone (1-800-745-3000) and ticketmaster.com. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

