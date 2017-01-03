Motte Heads to AHL's Charlotte Checkers

MOLINE, Ill. - Quad City Mallards goaltender C.J. Motte has signed a professional tryout agreement with the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers while the Mallards have signed Jake Reed as an emergency backup goaltender, the Mallards announced today.

Motte, 25, ranks second in the ECHL in goals against average (2.25) and save percentage (.931). The St. Clair, Michigan, native has gone 11-5-0 this season and is tied for seventh in the league in wins. Motte has allowed three goals or fewer in 16 of his 17 appearances.

Motte went 15-22-2 with a 2.83 goals against average, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts in 42 games as a rookie with the Elmira Jackals last season.

Motte now makes his return to the AHL after breaking into professional hockey with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers, for whom he played four games and posted a 1-2-1 record, a 2.49 goals against average and a .917 save percentage late in the 2014-15 season.

Motte turned pro after four standout seasons at Ferris State University. In 2014-15 he became the first goaltender in school history to serve as team captain. He set Ferris State records for most career wins and shutouts (15) while going 66-49-12 with a 2.13 goals against average and a .926 save percentage in 127 collegiate games.

Motte not only earned All-Western Collegiate Hockey Association honors in both his junior (first team) and senior (third team) years but was also one of ten finalists for the 2014 Hobey Baker Award. As a senior, Motte finished second in the nation in minutes played (2435:33) and tied for sixth in shutouts (5) after leading Division I netminders in both wins (28) and minutes (2431:06) and also finishing tied for sixth in shutouts (5) in his junior year.

Motte and the Bulldogs won regular season conference titles and earned NCAA tournament bids in both 2011-12 and 2013-14 and in 2012 reached the national title game.

A three-year stint in the junior ranks preceded Motte's college career. Motte spent two seasons with the United States Hockey League's Waterloo Black Hawks after a single campaign with the North American Hockey League's Traverse City North Stars.

Reed, 22, joins the Mallards as an emergency back for the second time this season and for the fifth time in the last three campaigns. The 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pound Coal Valley native also acted as emergency backup for the Wheeling Nailers and Cincinnati Cyclones last season.

The Mallards return to action on home ice tomorrow night against the Fort Wayne Komets. That game and all Mallards Wednesday night home games this season face off at the special early start time of 6:35.

