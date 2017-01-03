Motte Assigned to Rockford

January 3, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have assigned forward Tyler Motte to the Rockford IceHogs.

Motte, 21, was selected by the Blackhawks in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. The St. Clair, Mich. native made his NHL debut this season on Oct. 12 vs. St. Louis, and has recorded four goals, three assists and seven points in 33 games with Chicago.

Motte originally signed an amateur tryout contract (ATO) with the IceHogs upon completion of his junior season at the University of Michigan. He debuted with Rockford on April 9, 2016, collecting five points (2g, 3a) over the final five games of the regular season, and two goals in three contests during the 2015-16 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Prior to his pro debut, Motte totaled 105 points (50g, 55a) in 107 games with the Wolverines from 2013-16. The forward capped his standout career with a B1G 10 Championship and as a finalist for the 2016 Hobey Baker Award, which is presented annually to the best player in collegiate hockey.

Next Home Game: Sunday, January 8 vs. Chicago Wolves: Game time is 4 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 2,500 fans to enter the arena will receive a copy of the 2016-17 IceHogs team card set, compliments of the Rockford Register Star. After the game, fans have the opportunity to participate in Skate with the Hogs on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice. Fans are required to bring their own skates as there are no rentals available.

