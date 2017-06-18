Motl\\"s Big Night Pushes Canaries to Series Win in Cleburne

News Release

CLEBURNE, TX - Dan Motl went 4-for-5 with a triple and two RBI in the Canaries 6-3 win over the Cleburne Railroaders on Saturday night at The Depot at Cleburne Station.

The Birds trailed 1-0 going into the top of the 2nd inning before Ty Morrison and Mike Falsetti reached on back-to-back walks. B.J. Guinn loaded the bases with a single before Motl tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single, scoring Morrison from 3rd base. Burt Reynolds pushed the birds out in front later on in the inning with Falsetti scoring on a sacrifice fly into right-field.

The Canaries carried their 2-1 lead into the bottom of the 4th inning before Railroaders centerfielder K.C. Huth tied the game up with a solo homerun (1) over the left-field wall. Alex Polston backed that up with a single, and later scored on a Canaries error to give Cleburne a 3-2 lead.

Sioux Falls took the lead back for good in the top of the 5th inning after Falsetti again reached base on a one-out walk, later scoring the tying run on Motl's RBI triple. Falsetti injured himself rounding the bases, but was able to will his way home before having to leave the ball-game. The Birds took the lead for good in the next at-bat, when Jabari Henry drove in Motl on an RBI single to make it a 4-3 ball game.

Canaries starting pitcher Grady Wood battled his command most of the night, but was able to hold the Railroaders to three runs (two earned) on five hits over six innings of work to earn his second win of the season. The right-hander walked a season-high five batters, but retired five of the final six batters faced before turning the ball over to the bullpen.

Right-hander Nicco Blank worked a scoreless 7th inning, striking out one batter in a 1-2-3 inning. James Jones picked up his first save of the season after striking out three batters in two shutout innings.

Motl's big night was his best offensive performance of the season, and helped the Birds earn their third straight series win. Motl has now hit safely in five of his last six games, going 8-for-20 (.400 AVG) with 4 RBI and 4 runs scored.

Morrison also had a good night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Morrison has now hit safely in four of his last five games, going 5-for-17 (.294 AVG) during his recent run of success.

The Birds go for the series sweep on Sunday afternoon with RHP Troy Marks (1-4) making his 6th start of the season for the Birds. Fans can listen to all of the action, starting at 1:45 PM on Sioux Falls Sports Radio, AM-1230, FM-98.1 KWSN.

The Canaries return home on Monday, June 19th when they open up a three-game series against their North Division rivals, the St. Paul Saints. For information on single game tickets, contact the Canaries Ticket office at (605).336.606 or visit sfcanaries.com for more information.

