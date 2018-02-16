Most-Lopsided Win in Royals History, 8-0, over Cincinnati

February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (28-19-3-0, 59 pts.) overpowered the Cincinnati Cyclones (27-20-2-0), 8-0, in the most-lopsided victory in Reading history Friday at Santander Arena. Netminder Branden Komm earned a shutout in his debut with the Royals, stopping 35 shots and adding two assists. Matt Willows registered his 16th multi-point game (1g, 2a) this season, the most of any Royal.

The Royals scored five goals in the second period for the second time this season. Reading was four-for-four on the power play and scored the man-up goals using just 1:08. The first three power-play tallies were scored in 33 seconds.

Johansson stopped 27 of 31 shots before being replaced by Jason Kasdorf midway through the second period. Kasdorf recorded 11 saves and allowed four goals.

Michael Huntebrinker (2g, 1a) opened the night after beating a defender one-on-one and solving Johansson glove side for a 1-0 lead 11:58 into the first. Reading has scored first in 11 straight games.

The Royals opened the flood-gates in the middle frame with Steven Swavely finding the rebound from Matias Cleland seven seconds into the power play at 6:22. Alex Krushelnyski was awarded the second helper.

Willows followed suit with a breakaway goal through Johansson's five-hole 2:14 later to take the 3-0 lead. Huntebrinker and Komm had the assists.

Adam Schmidt crossed the blueline with speed but ran into traffic and dropped the puck to Jimmy DeVito who sniped it past Johansson for the final shot he would face in the contest. The Royals led 4-0 at 11:06, forcing the Cyclones to make a netminder change.

The Royals continued to press scoring off a face-off six seconds into the second power play of the period. Huntebrinker took his chances throwing a puck on goal off the faceoff, resulting in a 5-0 lead at 17:01 into the second. Krushelnyski earned his second assist of the night.

Nolan Zajac added a third power-play goal, beating Kasdorf left post for the 6-0 lead at 17:55. Chris McCarthy and Willows each earned a point. Willows earned his 50th point off the assist.

Adam Schmidt took a pass from Willows and Wilkins and put the Royals up 7-0 at 11:34 of the third period. Exactly six minutes later he added his second of the night, unassisted to give the Royals an eight-goal lead.

The Royals beat a team by at least seven for the first time since March 24, 2012 against Trenton.

Sat., Feb. 17 is Pink in the Rink night vs. Brampton at 7:00 p.m. Sun., Feb. 18 features PAW Patrol jerseys, an appearance by WWE's Jerry "The King" Lawler, Battle of the Badges XIII, Faith and Family Night, $1 hot dogs and a free postgame skate.

Pink in the Rink, Pink Ice, special jerseys on Sat., Feb 17 vs. BRM at 7:00 p.m.

Pink knit scarf giveaway to the first 1,500 women, courtesy of Sweet Street Desserts. The Royals will wear special jerseys and play on pink ice.

PAW Patrol, Battle of the Badges, Faith and Family and Jerry "The King" Lawler on Sun., Feb 18 vs. WHL at 4:00 p.m.

It's PAW Patrol night! The Royals will wear special PAW Patrol jerseys from the popular Nickelodeon show.

Before the Royals drop the puck with the Nailers, the Reading Police and Fire Departments match up against the Allentown Police and Fire at 12:30 p.m. in the Battle for the FirstStates Cup XIII at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are available here to help raise money for the children of policemen and firefighters.

Meet WWE Hall-of-Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler on Pro Wrestling Night (Tower Health). Plus, it's Faith and Family Night and dollar dog day, presented by Safe Berks, Berks Packing and Coca-Cola. First 1,000 kids (14 & under) will receive a Slapshot T-shirt thanks to Bethany Children's Home. Also check out a postgame skate presented by Body Zone.

$10 tickets and Olympic Night with a postgame autograph session Thurs., Feb 22 vs. WOR at 7:00 p.m.

Get $10 tickets in any section (excludes glass seats) and celebrate the Olympics on a postgame photo and autograph session night with four players (Rieck's Printing). Call 610-898-7825 for $10 tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.