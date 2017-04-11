Morrison off to Hershey

News Release

RAPID CITY, SD- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that net-minder Adam Morrison has signed a PTO with the AHL's Hershey Bears ahead of their Calder Cup playoff run.

Morrison returns to the AHL for the first time since the 2014-15 season when he played with the Providence Bruins. After his rights were acquired by the Rush from the Reading Royals in November, the 6'3", 195-pound backstopper played in a career year for the Rush, playing 2,233 minutes in 38 games with a 16-17-4 record, a 2.79 GAA, and .914 SV%. Morrison was a workhorse for the Rush, at one point starting 14 consecutive games from February 11th to March 17th. His 16 victories, 38 games played, and 2,233 minutes all stand as new career-highs for the fifth-year goaltender, and twice this season he was named as the ECHL Goaltender of the Week. His prior career-bests came in the 2014-15 ECHL season as a member of the South Carolina Stingrays, where he was a major cog in the team's ECHL-record 23-game win streak. Prior to playing professionally, the White Rock, British Columbia native played major-junior hockey with the WHL's Saskatoon Blades and Vancouver Giants, compiling a 79-38-10 record in 136 games, and was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2009 NHL Draft (3rd Rd-#81).

