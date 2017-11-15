Morgan Scores Team-Leading Seventh Goal of 2017 and 80th Career International Tally

News Release

SAN JOSE, California - The U.S. Women's National Team finished its 16-game 2017 schedule on a high note with a 3-1 win against Canada in front of a near sellout crowd of 17,960 at Avaya Stadium on Sunday night.

The U.S. WNT opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Megan Rapinoe whipped in a corner kick from the left side to the near post, where Julie Ertz flicked a header into the net, marking her sixth goal of the year, all of which have come on set pieces.

Similar to Thursday's match in Vancouver, Canada came out strong in the second half and tied the game 1-1 in the 50th minute. This time, however, the U.S. regained the lead when Alex Morgan scored her team-leading seventh goal of 2017 to put the WNT up 2-1.

Carli Lloyd cushioned the lead with her 98th international score in the 80th minute, just five minutes after replacing Samantha Mewis.

The U.S. WNT finished its 2017 campaign with a 12-3-1 record, including results in its past eight games (7-0-1). The USA will regroup early next year for its annual January training camp before embarking on a full slate of games - including FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying - in 2018.

