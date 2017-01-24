Moose Slip Past Stars in 2-1 Final

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Two power play goals by the visitors and a 27-save performance by goaltender Eric Comrie was too much for the Texas Stars to overcome in a 2-1 home loss on Tuesday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Travis Morin scored the Stars' only goal in the game. Dan DeSalvo provided all the offense for Manitoba (17-19-3-2) in the win. Landon Bow suffered the loss despite allowing just two goals on 25 shots in his sixth consecutive start for Texas (20-17-1-2).

The Stars host the Bakersfield Condors on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST to open up a weekend set before the American Hockey League's All-Star Break.

Both of DeSalvo's goals came on the power play for the Moose. His first was on a rebound chance with 4:37 remaining in the opening period after Kyle Connor's shot from the point was turned aside.

Four minutes into period two, Bow swatted a shot from the right circle by Jack Roslovic away with his glove hand, but DeSalvo again was in the right place for a rebound chance to make it a 2-0 lead for Manitoba on his 12th goal of the season.

Morin put Texas on the board at 6:10 of the third with his third goal in the last two games, and the 150th of his AHL career, after Brendan Ranford and Matej Stransky set up the Texas captain on touch passing from behind Comrie's net. The Stars pulled Bow for one last push in the final minute, but Comrie and the Moose defense held on for just their second win against Texas in eight meetings dating back to last season.

Mantioba's power play stayed hot going 2-for-6 on the night and now 7-for-21 over their last six games. Texas was 0-for-4 on the man-advantage.

Morin's goal was his 13th of the season.

Three Stars:

1. Dan DeSalvo (MB) 2. Travis Morin (TEX) 3. Brendan Ranford (TEX)

Postgame Quotes:

Goaltender Landon Bow On starting his sixth consecutive game... "I felt pretty good. When you get a couple of starts in a row you get into that rhythm, and you feel comfortable when you go out there. You feel like you're seeing more pucks. It makes it a little bit easier on you to go out and stop as many as you can."

On the team allowing less than 30 shots in 12 out of the last 14 games... "When we're limiting shots it usually means our offensive game is going pretty well. It doesn't matter to us, more shots or less shots, as long as we're winning games the number doesn't matter."

Captain Travis Morin

On tonight's game... "I think we played well 5-on-5 and limited their opportunities in that aspect of the game. Again, penalties killed us, and our lack of scoring on the power play killed us. It's as simple as that."

On the team's offensive struggles... "I guess guys are over-thinking it right now and trying to do too much at times, myself included. All of the guys on the power play right now are maybe gripping their sticks a little too tight. We want to be able to score, and we need it to win, to get a little boost there. I think guys are kind of getting frustrated with it. I think it's as simple as that. We've just got to loosen up and make some plays, and when we get our chances we have to bury them.

Head Coach Derek Laxdal

On tonight's game... "I really liked our first period. I thought we controlled the game 5-on-5. We had some good looks, but we didn't bury on a couple of chances. I thought Comrie was outstanding tonight and probably the difference in the game. Bow was very good also. They scored on their power play and got a couple of bounces, but they worked for their bounces. We didn't get many bounces on the power play, but 5-on-5 I thought we controlled the game for sure and were the better team. We took too many penalties in the second period and lost a little bit of our momentum. We gained a little bit of it back in the third, but not enough to get a push. We had a really good look late there with DeFazio in tight, but it was one of those tight games, and a frustrating game for our guys. We felt like we were the better team, but their performance obviously dictated the result. For them, I think Comrie came in here and stole the game for them. I like their effort 5-on-5, but we took some undisciplined penalties that put us down 5-on-3 twice. They got a bounce on their second goal. Bow tried to catch it, and it hit his hand and kicked out. For us, we came off a long stretch here. I didn't mind our energy for that, but I expected a better result tonight."

