Moose Sign Lotz, Release Hildebrand
February 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today, in conjunction with its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen, the team has signed goaltender Austin Lotz to a professional tryout agreement. The Moose also announced that goaltender Jake Hildebrand has been released from his professional tryout.
Lotz, 22, is in his second season of professional hockey. The Winnipeg, MB native has an 11-9-1 record with a 2.82 goals-against average, 0.896 save percentage and two shutouts in 23 appearances with the Icemen this season. Last season, Lotz played in 13 ECHL games split between the Rapid City Rush and Reading Royals. He posted a 3-7-0 record with a 4.46 goals-against average and 0.857 save percentage.
The Moose host the Grand Rapids Griffins for a 7 p.m. matchup on Thursday to start out an eight-game home stand. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
Austin Lotz
Goalie
Born May 27 1995 -- St. Adolphe, MAN
Height 6.01 -- Weight 180 -- Shoots L
