Moose Sign Jake Hildebrand

February 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose announced today the team has signed goaltender Jake Hildebrand to a professional tryout agreement.

Hildebrand, 24, has appeared in 36 games with the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL) this season. The second-year pro holds a 12-15-6 record, supported by a 3.28 goals-against average and a 0.907 save percentage. During the 2016-17 season, Hildebrand posted an 18-21-3 record with a 3.75 goals-against average and a 0.899 save percentage in 47 games with the ECHL's Indy Fuel. The Michigan State University product also made his AHL debut last season, playing three games for the Rockford IceHogs.

The Moose continue their six-game road swing on Friday against the Cleveland Monsters. Tune in to the action at moosehockey.com/listenlive, or through the Manitoba Moose App starting at 5:45 p.m. CT.

Jake Hildebrand

Goalie

Born Jun 19 1993 -- Butler, Pa.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 182

Season Team Lge GP Min GA EN SO GAA W L T Svs Pct

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2009-10 Sioux City Musketeers USHL 4 190 8 0 0 2.52 1 1 0 83 0.912

2010-11 Sioux City Musketeers USHL 21 1139 51 0 0 2.69 8 9 1 466 0.901

2011-12 Cedar Rapids RoughRiders USHL 43 2428 113 0 2 2.79 20 14 7 1190 0.913

2012-13 Michigan State University CCHA 29 1659 65 0 2 2.35 9 17 2 843 0.928

2013-14 Michigan State University Big-10 32 1891 77 0 2 2.44 9 15 7 929 0.923

2014-15 Michigan State University Big-10 35 2094 76 0 6 2.18 17 16 2 1006 0.930

2015-16 Michigan State University Big-10 37 2133 111 0 3 3.12 10 22 3 1046 0.904

2015-16 Allen Americans ECHL 6 364 14 0 0 2.31 5 1 0 172 0.925

2016-17 Indy Fuel ECHL 47 2671 167 4 4 3.75 18 21 3 1486 0.899

2016-17 Rockford IceHogs AHL 3 131 10 0 0 4.58 0 1 0 66 0.868

2017-18 Tulsa Oilers ECHL 36 1960 107 3 0 3.28 12 15 6 1038 0.907

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.