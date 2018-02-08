Moose Sign Jake Hildebrand
February 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose announced today the team has signed goaltender Jake Hildebrand to a professional tryout agreement.
Hildebrand, 24, has appeared in 36 games with the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL) this season. The second-year pro holds a 12-15-6 record, supported by a 3.28 goals-against average and a 0.907 save percentage. During the 2016-17 season, Hildebrand posted an 18-21-3 record with a 3.75 goals-against average and a 0.899 save percentage in 47 games with the ECHL's Indy Fuel. The Michigan State University product also made his AHL debut last season, playing three games for the Rockford IceHogs.
The Moose continue their six-game road swing on Friday against the Cleveland Monsters. Tune in to the action at moosehockey.com/listenlive, or through the Manitoba Moose App starting at 5:45 p.m. CT.
Jake Hildebrand
Goalie
Born Jun 19 1993 -- Butler, Pa.
Height 5.11 -- Weight 182
Season Team Lge GP Min GA EN SO GAA W L T Svs Pct
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2009-10 Sioux City Musketeers USHL 4 190 8 0 0 2.52 1 1 0 83 0.912
2010-11 Sioux City Musketeers USHL 21 1139 51 0 0 2.69 8 9 1 466 0.901
2011-12 Cedar Rapids RoughRiders USHL 43 2428 113 0 2 2.79 20 14 7 1190 0.913
2012-13 Michigan State University CCHA 29 1659 65 0 2 2.35 9 17 2 843 0.928
2013-14 Michigan State University Big-10 32 1891 77 0 2 2.44 9 15 7 929 0.923
2014-15 Michigan State University Big-10 35 2094 76 0 6 2.18 17 16 2 1006 0.930
2015-16 Michigan State University Big-10 37 2133 111 0 3 3.12 10 22 3 1046 0.904
2015-16 Allen Americans ECHL 6 364 14 0 0 2.31 5 1 0 172 0.925
2016-17 Indy Fuel ECHL 47 2671 167 4 4 3.75 18 21 3 1486 0.899
2016-17 Rockford IceHogs AHL 3 131 10 0 0 4.58 0 1 0 66 0.868
2017-18 Tulsa Oilers ECHL 36 1960 107 3 0 3.28 12 15 6 1038 0.907
