Moose Leave Road behind with OT Loss at Cleveland
February 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (32-11-4-3) finished off their lengthy road stretch against the Cleveland Monsters (15-25-4-3) Sunday afternoon. The Moose opened the scoring when Mike Sgarbossa tipped a Peter Stoykewych point shot through goalie Jeff Zatkoff. The teams traded penalties, leading to Terry Broadhurst breaking in shorthanded, and tying the game FOR Cleveland. A two-on-one for Buddy Robinson and Mason Appleton wound up with Appleton crashing into Zatkoff. Appleton was given a five-minute major for charging the goaltender, while Zatkoff was replaced by Matiss Kivlenieks. Phillips and the Moose penalty kill responded by keeping the game tied through the five-minute Cleveland advantage. Manitoba hung on for the rest of the first, being outshot 22-7 in the frame.
The physicality picked up in the second frame, with a huge hit by JC Lipon on the much larger Ryan Collins of the Monsters. Jamie Phillips carried over his strong play from the first, repeatedly making huge saves including a dazzling kick save on a Monster forward who snuck into the top of the crease. Phillips made his 30th stop of the game with just over five-minutes left in the second, and was bowled over by Cleveland's Tyler Motte. Motte was charged with the same major as Appleton and removed from the game, as well. The Moose capitalised on the extend man advantage with Michael Spacek hammering his seventh power play goal of the season. Just under two-minutes later, the other Broadhurst, Alex, matched his brother's shorthanded, breakaway goal with one of his own.
Cleveland controlled play for the first five minutes of the third period, but Phillips stood tall again. Jansen Harkins took a turnover back up the ice on a two-on-one with Cam Maclise. Harkins made the pass to Maclise who rang the best chance of the frame off the post. The Monsters continued to out-chance Manitoba with Nathan Gerbe being denied on multiple high-quality opportunities. The game headed to overtime, but the extra frame didn't last long with Zac Dalpe scoring the 3-2 winner, 32 seconds in.
Quick Hits
Cameron Schilling played his 400th career AHL game.
Mike Sgarbossa's sixth multi-point game of the season, came against his former club.
Jamie Phillips topped his AHL career-high with 42 saves on 45 shots.
Attendance was announced at 11,714.
What's Next?
The Moose return home to kick off an eight-game home stand on Thursday against the Grand Rapids Griffins (Feb. 15). For the 7 p.m. (CT) puck drop, and all other Manitoba Moose home games, head to moosehockey.com/tickets to see the action live.
