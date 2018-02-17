Moose Fall Flat against Grand Rapids 5-0
February 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (32-13-4-3) rounded out their season series against the Grand Rapids Griffins (28-18-1-6) at Bell MTS Place on Saturday. The Moose nearly opened the scoring early in the game when Julian Melchiori sent Mason Appleton in alone, but the rookie forward was stopped by Jared Coreau. The Griffins thought they had started the scoring minutes later, but the whistle blew before the puck crossed the line. Grand Rapids did finally break the ice, 11:57 into the game, when Ben Street tracked down a flipped puck in behind the Moose defense and picked the top corner of the Manitoba goal. The visitors added to their lead with 1:46 to go in the opening stanza as Dominic Turgeon scored off the rush to put the Griffins in front 2-0 after 20 minutes.
The Moose put the pressure on early in the second, but Coreau was equal to the task in the frame and went on to make 17 saves. With the Moose unable to close the gap, Grand Rapids pushed its lead to 3-0 on Dominic Turgeon's second goal of the night. The forward grabbed his own rebound and stuffed it into the Moose net at 16:12. The goal stood as the only marker of the period as the Griffins took a 3-0 edge to the third.
Grand Rapids continued to build on its lead in the final period. Turgeon completed the natural hat-trick three minutes into the frame with a shorthanded tally. Former Winnipeg Jets forward Eric Tangradi rounded out the scoring with 2:52 left in the contest. Coreau finished the night with 38 saves to record his second straight shutout as the Moose fell 5-0 to the Griffins.
Quick Hits
The Moose penalty kill is 12/12 during the last three games.
Chase De Leo led the Moose with five shots on goal.
Attendance was announced at 4,419.
Quotable
Head Coach Pascal Vincent - "There were five shifts we didn't stick to our plan, and the puck was in the back of our net. That's what you're going to face at this time of the year."
Linked Up
Game Summary: http://mbmoo.se/2oh1BUb
Highlights and Post-Game Coverage: http://moosehockey.com/moosetv/
Photo Gallery: http://mbmoo.se/2BB8sjJ
What's Next?
The Moose host the Milwaukee Admirals on Monday for Superhero Day at Bell MTS Place. Fans are encouraged to get their super-suits out of storage and join the Moose for a game experience straight out of a comic book, featuring appearances by authentic DC Comics heroes Batman and Wonder Woman. Tickets for the 2 p.m. game are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
