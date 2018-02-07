Moose Fall at Milwaukee

February 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (31-10-3-3) resumed their road swing with a rematch against the Milwaukee Admirals (22-20-4-0) on Tuesday night. The home side opened the scoring 6:41 into the period when Mark Zengerle moved the puck from behind the goal line to the slot for Bobby Butler who made no mistake on the chance. Mason Appleton and Peter Stoykewych nearly put the Moose on the board with chances on a late power play, but the Admirals escaped to the intermission leading 1-0.

The Moose wasted no time in tying the contest in the second period. Patrice Cormier got to the net and finished on the backhand just 14 seconds into the frame. Manitoba grabbed the lead on a shorthanded tally from Buddy Robinson at 8:55 of the period as the big forward banked the puck in off a defender's skate. Milwaukee evened the score 28 seconds later, capitalizing on its power play, with Frederick Gaudreau wiring a shot to the twine. Despite the chances piling up at both ends of the ice, the score stuck at 2-2 through the period.

Neither team gave an inch in the third with the squads combining for just 12 shots on goal. Both sides had abbreviated power plays late in the period, but couldn't capitalize as the game rolled into overtime. The Moose put four shots at Anders Lindback, including a great look for Sami Niku late in the extra frame, but couldn't end the game in three-on-three play. The Admirals scored the only two goals of the shootout to claim a 3-2 win.

Quick Hits

Cameron Schilling reached the 20-assist plateau for the first time in his career.Buddy Robinson has five shorthanded points (2G, 3A) this season.Attendance was announced at 2,458.

What's Next?

The Moose head to Grand Rapids where they face the Griffins on Wednesday. Listen to the action on TSN 1290 or online at moosehockey.com/listenlive and the Manitoba Moose App with puck drop at 6 p.m. CT.

