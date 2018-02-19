Moose Edged by Milwaukee 3-2

The Manitoba Moose (32-14-4-3) continued their home stand, hosting the Milwaukee Admirals (26-21-4-1) on Monday afternoon. The Admirals opened the scoring just 56 seconds into the contest as Frederick Gaudreau knocked a rebound into the Moose net. Milwaukee added to its lead at 7:15 of the period when Harry Zolnierczyk spied Trevor Murphy lurking back-door for the Admirals' second goal. Gaudreau struck again with 4:23 left in the period with Milwaukee on a five-on-three power play. Anders Lindback made seven saves as the visitors took a 3-0 lead to the break.

Manitoba started to push back in the second frame, applying pressure most of the period. Michael Spacek nearly got the Moose on the board during a power play, but hit the post on one chance, and was robbed by Lindback on another. The Moose broke through at 6:32 of the period as Brendan Lemieux wired a shot to the back of the net following a Cam Maclise faceoff win. Manitoba continued to press the rest of the way, but had to settle for the lone goal and a 3-1 deficit after 40 minutes.

The final period took on a similar look to the second with the Moose pressing the attack. Manitoba outshot Milwaukee 16-6 in the third, looking to get back in the game. Mike Sgarbossa scored 8:27 into the period with help from a nice Buddy Robinson backhand pass from behind the Milwaukee net. Manitoba continued to carry the play and minutes later, Mason Appleton nearly tied the game, but his one-timer rang off the inside of the post. The Moose comeback bid fell short as Milwaukee held on for the 3-2 victory.

Quick Hits

Buddy Robinson is the sixth member of the Moose to record 20 assists this season.

Brendan Lemieux set a new career high with his 13th goal of the season

Attendance was announced at 8,430.

Quotable

Head Coach Pascal Vincent - "We need to show up on time and that cost us the game. The second period we worked hard, the third period we worked hard but that's expected. That's what we do for a living. Working hard is not amazing, it's what we need to do. Other than that, it's making sure you're ready and that's what we need to learn. We can't not be ready to play against Grand Rapids or Milwaukee to start the game. That's what we need to do better the next game, making sure we start on time."

Forward Mike Sgarbossa - "We didn't show up on time. At this point in the season there's no excuse for not being prepared, and we weren't ready today. Going into the playoffs, every period is going to matter, and we can't take a period off no matter how good our team is. We can't afford to do that because playoffs are going to be different games, and right now we're learning the hard way."

What's Next?

The Moose and Admirals play the rematch of their two-game set on Wednesday at Bell MTS Place. Tickets for the 7 p.m. game are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

