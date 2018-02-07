Moose Doubled up at Grand Rapids 4-2

The Manitoba Moose (31-11-3-3) continued their road swing Wednesday night, with a stop in Grand Rapids to face the Griffins (25-19-1-5). Grand Rapids opened the scoring with a power play marker from the point courtesy of Evgeny Svechnikov. It didn't take long for Manitoba to answer, however, as they cashed in on their own man advantage when Mason Appleton set up Buddy Robinson in the slot. As the game neared the midway point of the first period Eric Comrie started to take over, with several point blank saves keeping the game tied. Late in the frame, with the Griffins back on the power play, Robbie Russo put Grand Rapids back in front, 2-1, with another shot from the point.

The second period began the same way the first ended, when a Filip Hronek shot from the blueline found it's way through traffic. Just after the midway point of the game, Manitoba defenceman Charles-David Beaudoin and Dominik Shine of the Griffins squared up for the first fight of Beaudoin's AHL career. Two more Moose penalties in the final seven minutes of the second meant chances for the Griffins' potent power play. Eric Comrie and the penalty kill responded, and kept the score 3-1.

The game opened up to start the third frame, and as the speed increased so did the Moose forecheck. That led to Robinson's second of the night, when Jared Coreau and the Griffins' defence couldn't find the puck bouncing around in front of the net. The Moose continued pressing throughout the final frame, with Jan Kostalek ringing one off the post and Michael Spacek unable to beat Coreau in tight. In the final minute with the goalie pulled, Patrice Cormier batted a puck wide of the net, the Griffins' Matt Lorito found it and put the game away with an empty net goal.

Quick Hits

1,000th AHL game for the organisation as the Manitoba Moose.

With 45 points (16G, 29A), Rookie Mason Appleton is tied for the AHL scoring lead.

Captain Patrice Cormier has points in his last seven games (4G, 6A).

Attendance was announced at 4,817.

What's Next?

The Moose will wrap up the six game road trip with two games in Cleveland against the Monsters (Feb. 9, Feb. 11). Head to moosehockey.com/listenlive or the Manitoba Moose App for Friday's 6 p.m. (CT) puck drop.

