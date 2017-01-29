Moore Nets Two in Return, Ice Flyers Win 4-2

January 29, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





PENSACOLA, Fla.- The Pensacola Ice Flyers (12-13-5) used two goals from returning defenseman Evan Moore to fuel a 4-2 win over the visiting Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (10-17-5) on Sunday evening inside the Pensacola Bay Center.

Despite the fact that the Ice Flyers heavily outshot the Dawgs the whole first, it was Roanoke that struck first when Massimo Lamacchia found Travis Armstrong crashing the net and Armstrong perfectly redirected Lamacchia's pass past Pensacola goalie Matt Zenzola 9:22 into the first. A little over four minutes later, Evan Moore, playing in his first game since returning from Injured Reserve, fired a long shot from the left point and put the puck top shelf. John Gustafsson and Aaron Clarke assisted on the goal scored with 6:23 left in the opening period.

In the second, the Ice Flyers took the lead when Patrick Megannety ripped a shot that bounced off of Roanoke goalie and then off of Corey Banfield before finding its way into the net. Banfield got credit for the goal 7:26 into the period with Megannety and Nathan Bruyere picking up the assists. The Ice Flyers doubled their lead when Moore fired an almost identical shot to his first goal to give the Ice Flyers the 3-1 lead with 8:39 left in the second. The Rail Yard Dawgs were able to get one back less than a minute later as Armstrong's second of the game cut the Pensacola lead down to 3-2.

As with the majority of the game, the Ice Flyers controlled play throughout the third period but couldn't score again until Josh Harris netted his first goal as a member of the Ice Flyers with two minutes even left in the third. Banfield and John Celli picked up the assists.

Zenzola stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced from Roanoke and improved to 8-7-4 on the year.

The Ice Flyers will play host to these same Rail Yard Dawgs next weekend for a pair of back-to-back games. Friday, Feb. 3, will be Military Appreciation Night and all active duty and retired military members can purchase Center Ice tickets for 25% off. Saturday, Feb. 4, will be Mardi Gras Night featuring multiple on-ice Mardi Gras parades and a post-game bead toss by the players. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. for both nights.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.