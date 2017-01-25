Monumental Win as Wild Defeats Western Conference Leaders 2-1

January 25, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., - The Iowa Wild (20-19-4-1, 45 points) defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins (27-11-1-2, 53 points) 2-1 in front of 9,935 fans on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena. Wild goalie Alex Stalock (13-10-4) stopped 37 of 38 shots for the win and kept the Griffins off the scoreboard for the first 56:32 of regulation. The win pushed Iowa above .500 for the first time since Feb. 25, 2014 and set a new team record with its fifth straight road win. Rookie forward Mario Lucia scored once and added a goal, as Iowa improved to 11-7-2-0 on the road. Former Griffin Jeff Hoggan added a goal in the monumental Iowa win. Griffins goalie Eddie Pasquale (9-4-3) stopped 25 of 27 shots in the loss. Iowa plays in Rockford on Friday at 7 PM.

The Wild picked up the lone goal of the first period with Mario Lucia scoring at 13:10 of the opening period. Wild defenseman Maxime Fortunus sprung Marc Hagel for a breakaway. Hagel was stopped by goalie Eddie Pasquale, but Lucia swept in for the rebound and potted his seventh of the season for a 1-0 Iowa lead.

Iowa increased its lead to 2-0 at 14:30 of the second period off Jeff Hoggan's power-play goal. Lucia worked the puck across the Griffins zone for forward Sam Anas. The Iowa rookie slipped a pass down towards the goal. Hoggan picked up the pass and moved the puck to his forehand before sliding it past Pasquale for his sixth goal of the year.

Late in the third period, the Griffins capitalized on a power pay with 3:28 left in regulation. Defenseman Robbie Russo scored off a slap shot from the right point, netting his sixth goal of the season. Evgeny Svechnikov and Joe Hicketts helped set up the goal that made it 2-1 Iowa.

Iowa continues a five-game road trip this weekend and returns home on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to play the Cleveland Monsters. The game is part of Winning Wednesdays. If the Wild wins, all fans in attendance get a free ticket to a future Wild home game. Fans 21 and older may purchase two tallboys for $10 at the game. Fans may also bring a Subway receipt to purchase a ticket for only $5. Wednesday's game is also Mug Club night.

Iowa welcomes the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 PM at Wells Fargo Arena. Fans may enjoy $2 beers, presented by 100.3 The Bus. There will also be barefoot wine specials at the game. Collegeville packs are also available for purchase at the game. There will be a food drive at the game, presented by Billion Buick GMC and Barilla that benefits Move the Food.

2016-17 Iowa Wild regular season single-game tickets are on sale now. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild .

The Iowa Wild 2016-17 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center: and runs from October through April. Fans may purchase seats to see any of the team's 38 regular season home games at Wells Fargo Arena. Season tickets to see the Wild play its 2016-17 season at Wells Fargo Arena start at just $10 per game. For more information on tickets, including ticket plans and group seating, please contact the Wild ticket office by calling 515-564-8700 or go to www.iowawild.com .

Fans may purchase single-game tickets multiple ways, either through the team's website - www.Iowawild.com, the Wells Fargo Arena box office or participating Hy-Vee food stores. Tickets are available online at www.Iowawild.com under the single game tickets tab. The Wells Fargo Arena box office is open Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For Saturday game days, the box office will open at 10 a.m. For Sunday game days the box office will open at 12 p.m. Fans may also purchase tickets by calling 1-844-55-HYVEE or by visiting participating Hy-Vee food stores locations in the greater Des Moines area. Those interested may also visit www.hy-veetix.com . Fans interested in buying full-season tickets, or smaller season packages may call the Iowa Wild front office at 515-564-8700.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.