Montesino\\"s Walk-Off Downs Mets

News Release

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn.- Ariel Montesino walked it off for the Elizabethton Tuesday night with a single to right in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Twins downed Kingsport 5-4 to clinch the second series-sweep of the season over the Mets.

Trailing by a run at 4-3 entering the ninth frame, T.J. Dixon tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right field that drove in Colton Waltner . A batter later with a runner at second base, Montesino delivered a base-hit to right field that was deep enough to bring the runner in from second for the walk-off win.

Kingsport (15-24) is swept for the second time this season at the hands of Elizabethton (26-14) while the E-Twins picked up their sixth-straight win and eighth in their last nine ballgames.

Elizabethton broke through first in the bottom of the first inning on a bazar inning all around. Wander Javier doubled down the left field line to begin the frame on a close call between fair or foul. Regardless, the ball travelled all the way down the left field line and into the corner resulting in a leadoff double.

Moments later, J.J. Robinson singled to center field to plate Javier for the first run of the ballgame.

In the frame that followed, Kingsport sparked a little two-out magic while also taking advantage of a two-out throwing error from Twins second baseman, Jose Miranda . After Kevin Hall reached first base on the error, Dan Hoy belted his fifth RBI of the season off the top of the left-center field wall to even the score at one run apiece.

The tie ballgame did not last long, however, as the Twins scored two runs off three hits in the fifth inning. An RBI double from Akil Baddoo broke the tie while a run-scoring single up the middle off the bat of Miranda handed the home team a run of insurance at 3-1 through five innings of play.

Following two innings of scoreless action, Kingsport exploded for three runs of three hits in the eighth to take a 4-3 lead. Run-scoring doubles from Dionis Paulino and Anthony Dirocie drove in the first two while Grabiel Jimenez 's single to left field brought in the go-ahead run.

All three runs scored in the eighth inning for the K-Mets came with two outs on the scoreboard.

The table was then set for the bottom of the ninth inning where Elizabethton walked it off with the single from Montesino to secure the series-sweep for the E-Twins.

The walk-off hero finished the night 2-for-4 at the plate while Baddoo, Miranda and Robinson all drove in runs on the night for the winning side. For Kingsport, Paulino, Hoy, and Dirocie all recorde3d run-scoring doubles in the loss while Jimenez drilled an opposite-field single to left field that handed the Mets its first lead in the eighth inning. Jeremy Vasquez tallied three hits in the loss for the K-Mets.

Lost in the madness of the walk-off was the stellar start by Kingsport's Jose Geraldo after the right-handed hurler tossed a season-high seven innings on the mound-surrendering only three runs off six hits-while striking out five batters. Geraldo set down eight-consecutive batters from innings 1-4.

Taking home the loss for the Mets is Oxford (1-1) as the reliver allowed the tying and winning runs in the ninth following a clean slate of work in the eighth inning.

Picking up the win for Elizabethton was reliver Carlos Hernandez (3-1) as the pitcher came in to pick up the final out of the eighth inning before surrendering three-straight run-scoring knocks with a walk. The righty ended the night tossing 1 1/3 innings of two run baseball off four hits, but was the pitcher of record prior to the walk-off.

The Appalachian League ramps up for its second off-day of the season Wednesday, August 2, before the Kingsport Mets return home for the first of a three-game series against the Bristol Pirates at 6:30 p.m. from Hunter Wright Stadium. Coverage of the contest can be found on the Kingsport Mets Baseball Network with the Braeden's Barbeque Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 p.m.

