MONSTERS Weekly

Monsters emerge from All-Star break with three home games vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins.

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Tuesday the team's practice schedule for the week of January 29, 2018. All team practices will be held at OBM Arena at 15381 Royalton Road in Strongsville, OH unless otherwise indicated. Monsters Head Coach John Madden, along with the rest of the coaching staff and players, will be made available upon request to media immediately following all practices throughout the week.

Monsters Promotions

2/1 - This Thursday is Blue Jackets Night as well as College ID Night. The Monsters will wear special Blue Jackets themed jerseys while students can enjoy $6 tickets at The Q Box Office with a valid college ID. -

2/2 - The Monsters host Flashback Friday/Fauxback Night as well as 1-2-3 Friday. The team will wear special-themed 90's throwback jerseys to be auctioned off at the end of the game. Fans can additionally enjoy $1 Pepsi products, $2 Sugardale hot dogs, and $3 beers (select 12-14 oz). -

2/4 - Sunday is Kids Day at Quicken Loans Arena as the first 2,500 kids 14 & under will receive a Fathead growth chart as well as a Castaway Bay Kids Day Pass. Kids at the game can enjoy $6 Monsters Kids Meals (hot dogs, chips, and a soda).

Cleveland Monsters Practice Schedule - Week of January 29, 2018

(All practices held at OBM Arena at 15381 Royalton Road, Strongsville, OH 44136, times subject to change)

Monday, January 29th

OFF: All-Star Break Tuesday, January 30th

OFF: All-Star Break Wednesday, January 31st OFF: All-Star Break Thursday, February 1st

Game vs. Grand Rapids: 7:00 pm (Radio: Alt 99.1 WMMS-FM HD2) Friday, February 2nd

Game vs. Grand Rapids: 7:00 pm (Radio: Alt 99.1 WMMS-FM HD2; TV: SportsTime Ohio)

Saturday, February 3rd Practice: 10:00 am Sunday, February 4th

Game vs. Grand Rapids: 1:00 pm (Radio: Alt 99.1 WMMS-FM HD2) *Practice dates and times subject to change

