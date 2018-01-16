News Release

Monsters return home for two games against Rockford, including Cavs Tribute Night on Friday.

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Monday the team's practice schedule for the week of January 15, 2018. All team practices will be held at OBM Arena at 15381 Royalton Road in Strongsville, OH unless otherwise indicated. Monsters Head Coach John Madden, along with the rest of the coaching staff and players, will be made available upon request to media immediately following all practices throughout the week.

Monsters Promotions

1/17 - This Wednesday is Blue Jackets Night as well as College ID Night. The Monsters will wear special Blue Jackets themed jerseys while students can enjoy $6 tickets at The Q Box Office with a valid college ID. 1/19 - The Monsters host Cavaliers Tribute Night as well as 1-2-3 Friday. Game presentation will be Cavaliers themed, while fans can enjoy $1 Pepsi products, $2 Sugardale hot dogs, and $3 beers (select 12-14 oz).

Cleveland Monsters Practice Schedule - Week of January 15, 2018

(All practices held at OBM Arena at 15381 Royalton Road, Strongsville, OH 44136, times subject to change)

Monday, January 15th Practice: 10:00 am

Tuesday, January 16th Practice: 10:00 am

Wednesday, January 17th Game vs. Rockford: 7:00 pm (Radio: Alt 99.1 WMMS-FM HD2)

Thursday, January 18th Practice: 10:00 am

Friday, January 19th Game vs. Rockford: 7:00 pm (Radio: Alt 99.1 WMMS-FM HD2)

Saturday, January 20th OFF: Travel

Sunday, January 21st Game @ Chicago: 4:00 pm (Radio: Alt 99.1 WMMS-FM HD2)

* Practice dates and times subject to change

Monsters Weekly Storylines

Cleveland recently completed a season-long seven-game, 13-day road trip through the Central Division featuring stops in Rockford, IL, Chicago, Des Moines, IA, Milwaukee, WI, and Grand Rapids, MI. A profile of the trek's total miles logged, transactions executed, and other particulars, would paint a comprehensive picture of what life in the AHL is like on a day-to-day basis. The Monsters have yet to name a captain for the 2017-18 season and have instead opted to rely on a group of five or six skaters among whom the assistant captain's "A" is rotated on a day-to-day basis. This sort of leadership-by-committee system is somewhat unique in the American Hockey League and highlights the deep well of leadership on this year's Monsters team.

