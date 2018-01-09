News Release

Seven-game road trip continues with stops in Milwaukee and Grand Rapids this week.

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Tuesday the team's practice schedule for the week of January 8, 2018. All team practices will be held at OBM Arena at 15381 Royalton Road in Strongsville, OH unless otherwise indicated. Monsters Head Coach John Madden, along with the rest of the coaching staff and players, will be made available upon request to media immediately following all practices throughout the week.

Cleveland Monsters Practice Schedule - Week of January 8, 2018

(All practices held at OBM Arena at 15381 Royalton Road, Strongsville, OH 44136, times subject to change)

Monday, January 8th OFF: Travel

Tuesday, January 9th Practice: 10:00 am

Wednesday, January 10th Game @ Milwaukee: 8:00 pm (Radio: Alt 99.1 WMMS-FM HD2)

Thursday, January 11th OFF: Travel

Friday, January 12th Game @ Grand Rapids: 7:00 pm (Radio: Alt 99.1 WMMS-FM HD2)

Saturday, January 13th Game @ Grand Rapids: 7:00 pm (Radio: Alt 99.1 WMMS-FM HD2)

Sunday, January 14th OFF: Travel

* Practice dates and times subject to change

Monsters Weekly Storylines

Many Monsters players enjoy the boost of a major-league call-up during the season, but sometimes players realize their NHL dreams, only to watch from the press box on game-night. Rookie Cleveland goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks recently benefitted from an NHL recall that was valuable, not in game-experience but in culture-building, as he was able to learn from Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in practice and learn, by osmosis, what it means to be an NHL player. It truly takes a village to prepare an AHL team for battle and a profile of veteran Monsters Equipment Manager Dustin Halstead, Head Athletic Trainer Tom Bourdon, Strength and Conditioning Coach Kevin Schmalzried, Video Coach Austin Powell, Sr. Director of Hockey Affairs and Team Services Jock Callander, and broadcaster Tony Brown, would prove that point through the lens of a long road trip.

The Cleveland Monsters are the American Hockey Leagues' proud Affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets. The Monsters are a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

- ClevelandMonsters.com -

Monsters Communications , Ohio

Tel:

Fax:

monsterscommunications@theqarena.com

--_000_SN2PR10MB0063747CC4D76C16B254D3F1A1130SN2PR10MB0063namp_-- --_005_SN2PR10MB0063747CC4D76C16B254D3F1A1130SN2PR10MB0063namp_

