MONSTERS Weekly

News Release

Monsters return from holiday break with two games against Grand Rapids Griffins this weekend.

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Tuesday the team's practice schedule for the week of December 25, 2017. All team practices will be held at OBM Arena at 15381 Royalton Road in Strongsville, OH unless otherwise indicated. Monsters Head Coach John Madden, along with the rest of the coaching staff and players, will be made available upon request to media immediately following all practices throughout the week.

Monsters Promotions

Saturday, December 30th is Marvel Super Hero Night at The Q as the Monsters will wear special Captain America jerseys for their matchup with the Grand Rapids Griffins. The jerseys will be auctioned off live post-game as well as on the concourse throughout the night. There will be numerous Marvel Super Hero character appearances on the concourse and the game's presentation will also feature a Marvel theme.

Cleveland Monsters Practice Schedule - Week of December 25, 2017

(All practices held at OBM Arena at 15381 Royalton Road, Strongsville, OH 44136, times subject to change)

Monday, December 25th OFF: MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Tuesday, December 26th OFF

Wednesday, December 27th OFF

Thursday, December 28th Practice: 10:00 am

Friday, December 29th Game @ Grand Rapids: 7:00 pm (Radio: Alt 99.1 WMMS-FM HD2)

Saturday, December 30th Game vs. Grand Rapids: 7:00 pm (TV: SportsTime Ohio, Radio: Alt 99.1 WMMS-FM HD2)

Sunday, December 31st OFF

* Practice dates and times subject to change

