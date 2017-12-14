MONSTERS Weekly: December 11, 2017

News Release

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Monday the team's practice schedule for the week of December 11, 2017. All team practices will be held at OBM Arena at 15381 Royalton Road in Strongsville, OH unless otherwise indicated. Monsters Head Coach John Madden, along with the rest of the coaching staff and players, will be made available upon request to media immediately following all practices throughout the week.

Cleveland Monsters Practice Schedule - Week of December 11, 2017

(All practices held at OBM Arena at 15381 Royalton Road, Strongsville, OH 44136, times subject to change)

Monday, December 11th Practice: 10:00 am

Tuesday, December 12th Practice: 10:00 am

Wednesday, December 13th OFF: TRAVEL DAY

Thursday, December 14th Game @ San Antonio: 8:00 pm (Radio: 99X - 99.1 WMMS-FM HD2)

Friday, December 15th Practice: 10:00 am

Saturday, December 16th Game @ Texas: 8:00 pm (Radio: 99X - 99.1 WMMS-FM HD2)

Sunday, December 17th OFF: TRAVEL DAY

* Practice dates and times subject to change

Monsters Weekly Storylines

Monsters goaltender Ivan Kulbakov, a native of Gomel, Belarus, was the second-best goaltender in the USHL last season with the Youngstown Phantoms. Which USHL backstop bested-him? None other than the Sioux City Musketeers' Matiss Kivlenieks, a native of Riga, Latvia, who claimed USHL Goaltender and Player of the Year honors last season and now shares the goal crease with Kulbakov in Cleveland. A profile of these two rivals-turned-teammates, both navigating their first professional seasons as foreign-born AHL'ers, would provide another chapter in truism that the hockey world is a small one. This season, the Monsters are honoring Northeast Ohio servicemen and women, and military veterans, at every Friday-night home game through the team's "Hockey for Heroes" Program. Presented in conjunction with the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, the Monsters provide veterans and their families with tickets to a game and a behind-the-scenes Meet-and-Greet with a Monsters player after the game. For more information on the Monsters' "Hockey for Heroes" Program, visit the Monsters online at ClevelandMonsters.com .

