Monsters Trampled by Moose, 4-2

February 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Manitoba Moose in front of 11,577 fans on Friday at The Q by a final score of 4-2. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 14-25-4-3 overall this season and with a .380 points percentage, remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Monsters grabbed a 1-0 lead on Friday when Alex Broadhurst knifed an even-strength goal past Manitoba backstop Jamie Phillips at 7:46 of the opening period, thanks to helpers from Terry Broadhurst and Ryan Collins. In the middle frame, the Moose tied the game with an even-strength Sami Niku goal at 8:30 before Darren Kramer beat Cleveland backstop Joonas Korpisalo with a five-on-five finish at 13:03 to make it 2-0 Moose. Then, Manitoba tacked an even-strength Chase De Leo tally at 14:33 to take a 3-1 lead into the final period of play.

Cleveland drew within one at 6:49 of the third period when Carter Camper buried a power-play chance on feeds from Zac Dalpe and Alex Broadhurst, but the Moose sealed a 4-2 win with an empty-net goal from Cam Maclise at 18:08. Korpisalo fell to 2-4-1 in net for Cleveland despite stopping 16 of the 19 pucks he faced while Phillips improved to 2-1-0 between the pipes for Manitoba by virtue of a 31-save performance.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Sunday rematch vs. the Manitoba Moose with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 3:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Full and partial season ticket memberships are on sale now and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices starting at only $10 per game. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.