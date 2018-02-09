Monsters Trampled by Moose, 4-2
February 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Manitoba Moose in front of 11,577 fans on Friday at The Q by a final score of 4-2. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 14-25-4-3 overall this season and with a .380 points percentage, remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.
The Monsters grabbed a 1-0 lead on Friday when Alex Broadhurst knifed an even-strength goal past Manitoba backstop Jamie Phillips at 7:46 of the opening period, thanks to helpers from Terry Broadhurst and Ryan Collins. In the middle frame, the Moose tied the game with an even-strength Sami Niku goal at 8:30 before Darren Kramer beat Cleveland backstop Joonas Korpisalo with a five-on-five finish at 13:03 to make it 2-0 Moose. Then, Manitoba tacked an even-strength Chase De Leo tally at 14:33 to take a 3-1 lead into the final period of play.
Cleveland drew within one at 6:49 of the third period when Carter Camper buried a power-play chance on feeds from Zac Dalpe and Alex Broadhurst, but the Moose sealed a 4-2 win with an empty-net goal from Cam Maclise at 18:08. Korpisalo fell to 2-4-1 in net for Cleveland despite stopping 16 of the 19 pucks he faced while Phillips improved to 2-1-0 between the pipes for Manitoba by virtue of a 31-save performance.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Sunday rematch vs. the Manitoba Moose with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 3:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Full and partial season ticket memberships are on sale now and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices starting at only $10 per game. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters Fight for the Puck vs. the Manitoba Moose
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2018
- Griffins' Point Streak at Eight After 4-3 Overtime Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Crunch Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Wolf Pack - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Lost in the Wild - Chicago Wolves
- Kirkland Hat Trick Propels Admirals to Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Earns Shootout Win over Syracuse - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rampage Earn Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Grand Rapids - San Antonio Rampage
- Checkers Steamroll Springfield 5-2 in Return Home - Charlotte Checkers
- Total Team Effort Leads Phantoms 5-1 Past Rival Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Shutout Penguins for Second Straight Match-Up - Providence Bruins
- Bears Suffer 5-1 Defeat to Phantoms Friday - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Fall to Bruins, 4-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Manitoba Tops Cleveland 4-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Trampled by Moose, 4-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Chaput Grounds Rocket in Comets Overtime Win - Utica Comets
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Iowa Wild Announces Five-Year Lease Extension with Polk County and Spectra Venue Management - Iowa Wild
- Ads Brave the Elements, Attempt to Cool Hogs Home Streak - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Acquire John Albert and Hubert Labrie - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dahlstrom Recalled by Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- D James De Haas Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sergey Zborovskiy Rejoins Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Sign David Dziurzynski and Justin Taylor to PTO - Utica Comets
- Rangers Recall John Gilmour from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rangers Assign Brendan Smith to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- 131 American Hockey League Alumni Named to 2018 Olympic Rosters - AHL
- Canes Assign Jooris and Kruger to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors Bring Back Live Condor Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- St. Louis Blues Recall Defenseman Chris Butler from San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Wild Signs Forward Ryan White to Standard Player Contract - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.